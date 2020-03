This pixel shenanigan sees the Countach being taken into the present, with the modernization process targeting most of the V12 machine's panels.The retro Sant'Agata Bolognese machine has been gifted with the kind of aero tweaks that seem to push it towards hypercar territory. Then again, this is only natural if we look at the ingredients of the recipe.You see, this work comes from a digital artist named Arturo Thomas, with the aficionado being clear when it comes to his inspiration. As such, the list of go-fast toys that lent bits and pieces for this Countach update involves a pair of Lambos, namely the Centenario and the Veneno, along with the Italdesign Zerouno The Veneno influences are perhaps the most obvious, as indicated by the massive fins and rear wing. However, switching our attention to the lower rear apron reveals the Zerouno inspiration, with those exhaust tips being impossible to ignore.For the record, Filippo Perini, the man who leads the now-VW-owned Italdesign, has a resume that includes the position of head designer for Lamborghini's Centro Stile.Given the differences between the simple styling of the Countach and the seriously-complex design of the said modern-day monsters, the melange that now occupies our screens looks surprisingly stable.As for the mind behind the pixels, you should know we're looking at the work of Arturo Thomas. The gearhead put in quite a bit effort, which means we can enjoy multiple angles of this creation, so please keep in mind to use the swipe feature of the social media post below.