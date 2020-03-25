One of Only 27 Lamborghini Diablo SE30 Jota Spotted in Monterey

1 UPDATE: Modernized Lamborghini Diablo Looks Better Than Most Supercars

One lucky Redditor spotted an ultra-rare 1995 Lamborghini Diablo SE30 Jota in Monterey, California and snapped a picture of it so we can all bask in its naughty 90s esthetics. 5 photos



Lamborghini envisioned the $300,000 Diablo SE30 Jota as a racing car that owners could privately enter into FIA GT events. Jota models had an open exhaust, which meant they weren't street legal in many countries, and were, in fact, sold with a statement from Lamborghini that they were circuit-only cars. But owners modified the exhaust to make the Jota usable on open roads. As they were exclusive editions of the already special Diablo SE30, Jota models came in the same colors available for the 150 SE30 units that Lamborghini built. But we feel this famous metallic purple is the most fitting for the extravagance of the Diablo and of its times.Unfortunately, we have no way of knowing if this Jota is one of the 12 original models modified by Lamborghini Engineering at the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory or one of the 14 kits installed by dealers on already-sold Diablo SE30s, or maybe that one kit that Lamborghini sold later to a U.S. SE30 owner. We do know that there were only 28 kits ever produced, but one was never installed and stayed with Lamborghini until it was somehow lost.The Jota engines were derived from the V12 Formula 1 engines that Lamborghini had built in the first half of the 90s before the program was shut down in 1994. The 5.7 liter V12 Jota produced 585 hp and 649 Nm (471 lbs. ft) of torque, and this exclusive model had a top speed of 340 kph (211 mph), with a 0-100 kph (62 mph) time of 3.9 seconds. Other SE30s had a top speed of 333 kph (207 mph) and could reach 100 kph in 4 seconds, but the big difference between the two special editions is in power, as the non-Jota models put out 'only' 525 hp.Esthetically, the most distinctive feature of Jota models was the redesigned engine lid with two large air scoops on top. This modification meant that the already restricted view towards the rear from inside the Diablo was now non-existent and, as such, the rear-view mirror was removed on Jota models.Lamborghini envisioned the $300,000 Diablo SE30 Jota as a racing car that owners could privately enter into FIA GT events. Jota models had an open exhaust, which meant they weren't street legal in many countries, and were, in fact, sold with a statement from Lamborghini that they were circuit-only cars. But owners modified the exhaust to make the Jota usable on open roads.