Lamborghini Recalls Aventador SVJ Over “Entrapment Risk”

When Lamborghini rolled out the Super Veloce Jota special edition, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese had a little experience with building the Aventador. When the SVJ rolled out in 2018, the Aventador was already eight years old.
Even at this point of an automobile’s life cycle, the automaker can mess up the production process with either a design issue or human error. This time around, Lamborghini says that “a non properly trained new operator [worker] may have not correctly engaged the bowden cable pin inside the door handles.”
What the Italian company is trying to say is that someone who hadn’t been trained to the T by Lamborghini has messed up during the assembly process. If the mechanism fails over time and with wear, “this failure could lead to the inability to operate the handles from inside the vehicle with a safety risk in case of emergency.”
More to the point, you’ll have to ask someone to get you out of the Aventador SVJ by operating the exterior door handles. Entrapment hazard is nothing to be scoffed at if you remember a woeful event from 2015. The owner of a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette – a 72-year-old man – and his dog were unable to get out of the car because a cable became loose, cutting the power needed to operate the door locks and the horn.
The event is even more tragic if you remember that the C6 ‘Vette has a manual release on the floorboard by the driver’s seat, but the owner didn’t know that. Lamborghini, however, doesn’t have an auxiliary solution to opening the doors of the Aventador SVJ from the inside, hence the automaker’s decision to perform a safety recall.
Vehicles manufactured between December 3rd, 2019 and January 22nd, 2020 for the U.S. market are the culprits, totaling 26 units of which the estimated percentage with the defect is 40 percent. Owners of the Super Veloce Jota will be notified by registered mail from starting on May 1st while Lamborghini dealerships in the United States will be notified of the defect on April 24th according to the safety call report.
What the Italian company is trying to say is that someone who hadn’t been trained to the T by Lamborghini has messed up during the assembly process. If the mechanism fails over time and with wear, “this failure could lead to the inability to operate the handles from inside the vehicle with a safety risk in case of emergency.”
More to the point, you’ll have to ask someone to get you out of the Aventador SVJ by operating the exterior door handles. Entrapment hazard is nothing to be scoffed at if you remember a woeful event from 2015. The owner of a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette – a 72-year-old man – and his dog were unable to get out of the car because a cable became loose, cutting the power needed to operate the door locks and the horn.
The event is even more tragic if you remember that the C6 ‘Vette has a manual release on the floorboard by the driver’s seat, but the owner didn’t know that. Lamborghini, however, doesn’t have an auxiliary solution to opening the doors of the Aventador SVJ from the inside, hence the automaker’s decision to perform a safety recall.
Vehicles manufactured between December 3rd, 2019 and January 22nd, 2020 for the U.S. market are the culprits, totaling 26 units of which the estimated percentage with the defect is 40 percent. Owners of the Super Veloce Jota will be notified by registered mail from starting on May 1st while Lamborghini dealerships in the United States will be notified of the defect on April 24th according to the safety call report.