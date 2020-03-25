Modernized Lamborghini Diablo Looks Fresh and Clean

With the life cycle of the Aventador extending past the initial estimates, we get to talk about the V12 machine on so many occasions, be these related to real-life matters or revolving around the wave of renderings we enjoy on a daily basis. So, how about a pixel work that sees the Aventador lending some of its eye-catching features to the legendary Diablo?
The rendering sees a Diablo that has been gifted with modern features - it's not like the 90s icon needs to be brought to current design standards and yet digital artists who dream about this have convinced many of just to hop aboard.
As such, the senior Raging Bull has borrowed the exhaust tip layout of the original Aventador LP700-4, with the same being true about the transparent engine cover. Then again, the wheels we have here come from the Aventador S.
The image also includes other elements, such as the generic-Lambo-style (here's something I never expected to write) lighting signature, along with that decently-sized rear wing.
Since I mentioned the Aventador in the intro, you should know this rendering is far from the wildest one involving bits and pieces from the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine.
That title has to go to the renderings involving offroading-savvy incarnations of the supercar. For instance, here's one that sees the Raging Bull getting a Baja racer conversion, one that could take its driver anywhere... and back without any sort of issue.
Now, those of you who are tuned into our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below) might be familiar to the work of J.B.Cars, the digital label behind this rendering.
And if you're willing to see similar transformations involving go-fast machines wearing the BMW or the Mercedes logos, feel free to check these out behind the links.
