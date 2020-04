Ford retired the Mercury brand back in 2011, while the carmaker's only coupes these days are the Mustang and the can't really buy one GT. So the chances of the Cougar making a comeback are pretty close to zero.As such, we can rely on digital artists to revive the Golden Era heroes, so here we are, zooming in on a rendering that portrays a modern-day Mercury Cougar.This is based on the 'Stang, as it should be - let's just leave the Mondeo-based Cougar out of this, due to its front-wheel-drive nature, okay? And, given the brand we're talking about, the upmarket move is only natural.Abimelec Arellano, the pixel wizard who brought us this stunt, envisions the lavish coup with Ford's twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, with this borrowed straight from the current F-150 Raptor, which means 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of twist.And while a V8 would be the obvious choice of the heart, the limitations of the contemporary automotive industry would probably demand the said EcoBoost motor.The 1960s Cougars served as inspiration for this digital revival, with the artist putting in the effort to portray a whole range of specs, brochure cover and all.Of course, there's always room for extra polish, as, for instance, the artist admits to having borrowed the Challenger Hellcat hood, which can bring a confusing front end identity.Even so, the sheer idea of a Mercury Cougar based on the versatile S550 platform is enough to get an enthusiast excited.