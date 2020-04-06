1970 Plymouth Barracuda Is This Week’s Dose of Vitamin C

This May, Indianapolis should have been the place where Mecum would have brought hundreds of exciting cars to be sold during the auction there. The coronavirus pandemic pushed all that into June, but most of the cars are still present on the lot, and will go under the hammer this summer. Including three very rare Plymouth Barracudas.
All three are convertibles, but most importantly they are part of limited runs of Cudas. We already talked about two of them, the Curious Yellow restored one, and the unrestored Cuda that surfaced after spending 35 years in a storage container.
The third, the one we have in the gallery above, is also a restored one, made with the then new V-Code 440 6-BBL engine and linked to a 4-speed transmission.. This time it comes in Vitamin C Orange on the outside and white and black on the interior in what is a perfect blend of colors.
It is not the colors that capture the eye, though, but the appointments the Cuda comes with. For instance, it is one of just a few to feature a deck lid luggage rack, it has the factory Shaker hood with hold-down pins, fog lamps, and hockey stripe side graphics.
The car is equipped with what was known at the time as the A33 Track Pack option. These words translate into a Dana 60-series differential, heavy-duty cooling equipment and Hemi suspension parts.
Inside, the Cuda comes with a Rallye instrument cluster, bucket seats, and a center console. Both the windows and the top are power-operated.
As for the engine, we’re talking about a 440 ci (7.2 liters) V8 powerplant, complete with three 2-barrel Holley carburetors. We are not being told what the mileage on it is.
Mecum does not give an estimation as to how much this particular Barracuda is expected to fetch during the auction.
