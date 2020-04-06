Xiaomi HiMo H1 e-Bike Is the Tiniest, Most Portable EV

This Ford F-150 Is the Raptor on Mil-Spec V8 Steroids

“The new Mil-Spec Automotive F-150 is very much a go anywhere, do anything supertruck.” The 500 HP Ford F-150 is available for purchase from $85,000, including the base truck. Mil-Spec is a company better known for making even more extreme versions of the Hummer H1 , but now the company decided to expand its offering even further by tapping into the American appetite for the Blue Oval’s leading pickup.Presented at the end of last week, the tuned F-150 uses a “performance tune specifically designed for 91 octane” to increase the power output of the engine to 500 hp, and an in-house developed electric power-assisted steering wheel that makes use of paddle shifters.The stock tune-up can be enhanced with optional packages. The Baja Performance Suspension Package adds Fox Racing parts that give the monster 11 inches of wheel travel. The clever use of the parts make the truck wider than the stock Raptor (13.5 inches of increased track width) and make it as tall as the F-250.Visually, the Mil-Spec pickup is of course different that what you would normally get from a Ford dealer. There are new heavy-duty steel front and rear bumpers, satin black powder coat, and LED lighting. The truck comes in a choice of four colors (Agate Black, Magnetic Grey, Lead Foot Grey, and Oxford White) and uses special badging throughout.“Our new Mil-Spec Automotive F-150 is very much an extension of our popular bespoke H1 series. As truck enthusiasts, we are always on the hunt for platforms that we can dramatically improve from a performance perspective while also offering Mil-Spec Automotive’s unique aesthetic,” said in a statement the company’s co-founder Adam Mitchell.“The new Mil-Spec Automotive F-150 is very much a go anywhere, do anything supertruck.” The 500Ford F-150 is available for purchase from $85,000, including the base truck.

