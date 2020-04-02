2021 Ford F-150 Engines Leaked, Hybrid Uses 3.5-Liter V6

We'd be willing to bet that Ford is getting ready to unveil the 2021 edition of the F-150 truck. Not only do we have a pretty good idea of what it will look like, but we now know almost everything about its powertrains.
Though a VIN decoder, a member of the NewF150Forum was able to obtain the powertrains that will go into this significantly updated pickup model. This includes new units and returning crowd favorites.
The sporty Raptor is on the list of body styles but doesn't let us know its output. You can only find its anemic sister, the 3.5-liter gasoline V6 offering the 375 horsepower output. So either the 450 hp Raptor will get an update or it might be missing initially from the 2021 model. We haven't seen Raptor prototypes with the new design and hope the supercharged V8 rumors are true.
Perhaps more interesting is the hybrid listing. Ford has already made it public that the F-150 will offer a HEV version. But we now know that it too will use a 3.5-liter V6 of undetermined output. The model will go on sale towards the end of the year and will have the ability to run as a generator for tools and equipment. It's not the best selling truck in America for nothing, right?
Two other V6 models are listed as well. The cheapest trucks will still have a 3.3-liter V6 making the same 290 hp. Alternatively, you could order the Ecoboost 2.7-liter with 325 hp while your King Ranch still packs a 5-liter V8 with 395. So it seems the rumors about a 4.8-liter replacement with more power are false.
The last engine to grab our attention is the 3.0-liter V6. It's missing the all-important power output, suggesting it too will be updated. Currently, this offers 250 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque, but we've seen a lot of people buying the Sierra and Silverado for their 277 horsepower oil-burners.
