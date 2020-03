One-Owner Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Special Edition Listed for Sale at $24,799

EFI

Available between 2000 to 2011, the F-150 Harley-Davidson stands out from the crowd with a lot of black trim. The Blue Oval offered a detuned version of the supercharged V8 engine from the SVT Lighting from 2002 to 2003, the F-250 and F-350 became available with this package for 2004, and after 2008, the special edition was treated to a handful of features from the well-equipped Platinum trim level.After the 2011 model year came to a close, the Harley-Davidson made way for the Limited trim level that sits above the King Ranch, Platinum, and almighty Raptor. Fast-forward to the present day, and the Harley-Davidson can be found in the classifieds in relatively good condition for not that much money.Chassis number 2FTRX07L1YCA98480 strikes a discordant note because it’s a garage queen, a one-owner truck that shows only 4,049 miles on the odometer. Sold as a 2000 model year, the Harley-Davidson doesn’t show its age in terms of paintwork condition and leather upholstery wear. On the other hand, the 5.4-literV8 is connected to a four-speed auto instead of the 10-speed transmission of the thirteenth- and fourteenth-generation Ford F-150 pickup.Capable of 260 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, the special edition borrows the performance muffler of the SVT Lightning as well as the side-exit dual exhaust, shock absorbers, and sway bay. Orange pinstriping is featured along with five-spoke alloys and Goodyear Eagle GT II year-round tires.Listed for sale by Johnson Ford in Atmore, Alabama , the Harley-Davidson in the photo gallery is rather expensive when compared to its higher-mileage peers. On the other hand, the premium can be explained rather simply given the tip-top condition of chassis number 2FTRX07L1YCA98480.