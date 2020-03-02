One-Owner Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Special Edition Listed for Sale at $24,799

Revealed in 1996 for the 1997 model year, the tenth generation of the F-Series is a common sight on American roads these days. The SVT Lightning like the one featured in The Fast and the Furious and the SVT Raptor are some of the most desirable variants of the full-size pickup truck, but did you know that Ford also offered an option package with Harley-Davidson branding?
Available between 2000 to 2011, the F-150 Harley-Davidson stands out from the crowd with a lot of black trim. The Blue Oval offered a detuned version of the supercharged V8 engine from the SVT Lighting from 2002 to 2003, the F-250 and F-350 became available with this package for 2004, and after 2008, the special edition was treated to a handful of features from the well-equipped Platinum trim level.
After the 2011 model year came to a close, the Harley-Davidson made way for the Limited trim level that sits above the King Ranch, Platinum, and almighty Raptor. Fast-forward to the present day, and the Harley-Davidson can be found in the classifieds in relatively good condition for not that much money.
Chassis number 2FTRX07L1YCA98480 strikes a discordant note because it’s a garage queen, a one-owner truck that shows only 4,049 miles on the odometer. Sold as a 2000 model year, the Harley-Davidson doesn’t show its age in terms of paintwork condition and leather upholstery wear. On the other hand, the 5.4-liter EFI V8 is connected to a four-speed auto instead of the 10-speed transmission of the thirteenth- and fourteenth-generation Ford F-150 pickup.
Capable of 260 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, the special edition borrows the performance muffler of the SVT Lightning as well as the side-exit dual exhaust, shock absorbers, and sway bay. Orange pinstriping is featured along with five-spoke alloys and Goodyear Eagle GT II year-round tires.
Listed for sale by Johnson Ford in Atmore, Alabama, the Harley-Davidson in the photo gallery is rather expensive when compared to its higher-mileage peers. On the other hand, the premium can be explained rather simply given the tip-top condition of chassis number 2FTRX07L1YCA98480.
