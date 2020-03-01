The Cybertruck-Based CyberHouse Will Keep You Safe After the Zombie Apocalypse

More on this:

How Much Would You Pay for a Rare Harley-Davidson Floppy Disk?

The tech revolution has made floppy disks obsolete, and with everyone using cloud storage services these days, it’s very clear that the world is migrating towards more convenient solutions. 3 photos



And this is the reason some people don’t want to give up on them and keep floppy disks around as rare items that are worth more than you can imagine for many collectors out there.



But just how much do you think a rare Harley-Davidson floppy disk is actually worth? As it turns out, not that much, as someone is selling such floppy disks on



That’s quite a bargain, that’s for sure, especially for the collectors that I told you about earlier. The seller says they had 10 such floppy disks, and with one already sold, there are just nine available at the time of writing.



Now, you may be wondering why the low price and what makes these floppy disks so special. In fact, the answer to both these questions comes down to just one thing: a Harley-Davidson logo on the metal part.



Despite being alleged rare Harley-Davidson floppy disks, they don’t come with any special software or media files, with the seller claiming they ship formatted. Each floppy disk has already been tested, they say.



“Used floppy disk with Harley Davidson logo on the front. Multiple available, this listing is for a single disk, if you want more than one then change the quantity when ordering,” the eBay ad reads.



The listing was published by a long-time seller with a good eBay rating, so there’s a good chance these are legitimate Harley-Davidson floppy disks. And even if they’re not, at $6.99 a piece, it’s not like you’re losing a fortune anyway. But floppy disks have a very special place in every boomer’s heart, especially as they were pretty much the only way to transfer data from one device to another back in the days when Bill Gates was dancing during the Windows 95 launch.And this is the reason some people don’t want to give up on them and keep floppy disks around as rare items that are worth more than you can imagine for many collectors out there.But just how much do you think a rare Harley-Davidson floppy disk is actually worth? As it turns out, not that much, as someone is selling such floppy disks on eBay for just $6.99 a piece.That’s quite a bargain, that’s for sure, especially for the collectors that I told you about earlier. The seller says they had 10 such floppy disks, and with one already sold, there are just nine available at the time of writing.Now, you may be wondering why the low price and what makes these floppy disks so special. In fact, the answer to both these questions comes down to just one thing: a Harley-Davidson logo on the metal part.Despite being alleged rare Harley-Davidson floppy disks, they don’t come with any special software or media files, with the seller claiming they ship formatted. Each floppy disk has already been tested, they say.“Used floppy disk with Harley Davidson logo on the front. Multiple available, this listing is for a single disk, if you want more than one then change the quantity when ordering,” the eBay ad reads.The listing was published by a long-time seller with a good eBay rating, so there’s a good chance these are legitimate Harley-Davidson floppy disks. And even if they’re not, at $6.99 a piece, it’s not like you’re losing a fortune anyway.