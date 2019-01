The problem with the LiveWire is that, just as any other motorcycle, it requires a license to ride. And taking into account the expansion plans the company already announced, targeting licensed riders alone will not be enough to satisfy its goals.At about the same time the LiveWire was coming into the spotlight, Harley previewed two electric concepts meant for the younger generation. To be used as a hook to draw in new customers, these concepts are now being put to the test at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado.Both of the bikes, still unnamed, have been ridden by X Games veterans. One of them was put through its paces by X Games gold medalist Jacko Strong, while the second was ridden by X Games host Jack Mitrani. Both riders seem to be thrilled with the experience (check out the videos below).The two concepts are built from lightweight materials for increased agility and maneuverability and use an electric powertrain to get going. This powertrain relies on a battery of unspecified capacity.The battery pack has been designed in such a way as to allow to be removed and carried inside, to be plugged into any standard household power outlet.For now, Harley did not announce any plans to actually manufacture the concepts on a larger scale, but given its commitment and apparent conviction that the future belongs to electric bikes, such an announcement could come soon.After all, the LiveWire itself will spawn a series of lighter, smaller versions that will become available around 2022. All of them are likely to be priced under the $29,799 Harley is charging for the LiveWire.