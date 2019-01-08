Harley-Davidson LiveWire EV Bike Priced at $29,799, Deliveries Start This Fall

The world’s first electric motorcycle manufactured by a mainstream company of the industry, Harley-Davidson, is currently on the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center where the CES 2019 show is in full swing. Taking advantage of the moment, the bike builder announced pricing and availability for the model.

“We’re at a historic juncture in the evolution of mobility, and Harley-Davidson is at the forefront,” said in a statement Matt Levatich, Harley-Davidson’s CEO.



“Innovation that moves the body and soul has always been at the heart of our brand, and this next chapter in our history is about creating products and opportunities for existing and aspiring riders of all ages and walks of life.”



The electric LiveWire will use two batteries, one to drive the wheel motor, and a second to power the lights, controls, horn, and instrument display. The estimated range of the battery is 110 miles, while charging can be done using a Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3 charger using the power cord stored below the seat.



The motors of the bike give it a 0 to 60 mph acceleration in under 3.5 seconds.



Harley says the LiveWire will offer the world’s most connected motorcycle experience thanks to the Panasonic telematics system. The H-D Connect system is used to pair the riders with their bikes through an LTE-enabled Telematics Control Unit, a feature which Harley says makes the LiveWire the first North American mass-market cellular-connected electric motorcycle.



Harley dealers in the United States can already order the LiveWire electric motorcycle and will sell it starting for $29,799. Deliveries of the bikes will begin this fall in the home market, with additional countries to follow at a later date. As for those worrying the electric bike will not sound as their combustion-engined counterparts, Harley says they should not. The bike has been designed in such a way as to "produce a new signature Harley-Davidson."