2021 Ford F-150 Spied With GMC, Ram Design Influences

Later this year, the 2021 F-150 will be revealed with an evolutionary design for the front fascia. As you can tell from the prototypes in the photo gallery, there’s a little bit of GMC Sierra 1500 in the angled headlight housings and the machoness of the half-ton Ram truck.
The daytime running lights form a C-shaped signature, and turning our attention back to the grille, lots of chrome augments the visual impact. Another prototype flaunts a low-spec grille in black plastic, and both feature a pair of tow hooks up front for good measure.
Although not a significant departure from the thirteenth generation, the 14th looks perfectly fine in these two flavors. Aluminum alloys for the body and structure soldier on. With a little bit of luck, Ford may surprise us with improved capability and a lower curb weight.
The rear end flaunts a single exhaust pipe right behind the right-side rear wheel, a sliding rear window, redesigned taillights, and a central step on the bumper for easier access into the bed. Both prototypes are equipped with running boards of the fixed and electric types.
Word has it the Ford Motor Company will take the camouflage off as early as April 2020 at the New York Auto Show. Another possibility is Detroit in June, and series production is rumored to start in August. The Blue Oval is believed to have already started pilot production in Dearborn, preparing the assembly line and workforce for the 2021 model year.
It was reported in August 2019 that Ford may replace the Coyote V8 with a 4.8-liter engine, packing 420 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque out of the box. However, the 25-horsepower and 20-lb.ft. increase over the current engine isn’t going to happen.
Ford has recently announced investments into the plant where the Coyote is produced, clearly stating that some of that money will go into upgrading the Coyote. The Essex facility in Canada is also responsible for the 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 found in the Super Duty.
The 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V6 and EcoBoost V6 options are likely to stick around, along with the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel. In addition to those, Ford has confirmed a hybrid powertrain with a built-in generator as well as an all-electric F-150.
Although not a significant departure from the thirteenth generation, the 14th looks perfectly fine in these two flavors. Aluminum alloys for the body and structure soldier on. With a little bit of luck, Ford may surprise us with improved capability and a lower curb weight.
The rear end flaunts a single exhaust pipe right behind the right-side rear wheel, a sliding rear window, redesigned taillights, and a central step on the bumper for easier access into the bed. Both prototypes are equipped with running boards of the fixed and electric types.
Word has it the Ford Motor Company will take the camouflage off as early as April 2020 at the New York Auto Show. Another possibility is Detroit in June, and series production is rumored to start in August. The Blue Oval is believed to have already started pilot production in Dearborn, preparing the assembly line and workforce for the 2021 model year.
It was reported in August 2019 that Ford may replace the Coyote V8 with a 4.8-liter engine, packing 420 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque out of the box. However, the 25-horsepower and 20-lb.ft. increase over the current engine isn’t going to happen.
Ford has recently announced investments into the plant where the Coyote is produced, clearly stating that some of that money will go into upgrading the Coyote. The Essex facility in Canada is also responsible for the 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 found in the Super Duty.
The 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V6 and EcoBoost V6 options are likely to stick around, along with the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel. In addition to those, Ford has confirmed a hybrid powertrain with a built-in generator as well as an all-electric F-150.