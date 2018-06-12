Did NASA’s Curiosity Rover Find Life on Mars?

5 Doug DeMuro Takes His Hummer H1 to the Drag Strip Because Why Not?

3 Tupac's Hummer Acquired For $337,144, Thrice Than Originally Estimated

2 The Hummer H1 Lives On As The Humvee C-Series

More on this:

Hummer H1 Revival Ready to Eat EVs for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

It’s been eight years since the iconic gas-guzzler of the late 2000s crisis bit the dust. Loved by some, dreaded by others, the Hummer would still turn head today. It might just do that. 10 photos



And not just any Hummer, but one based on the original



The truck’s beating heart is a Duramax 6.6L LBZ turbocharged diesel V8 which cranks out 500 horsepower, paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission.



The engine is mounted on a dis-assembled and restored chassis, that wears for a coat an “aerospace” grade aluminum body. All the components in the car, says MSA, have been powder-coated to give them extra protection. And yes, the Hummer comes in black.



The interior of the Launch Edition comes illuminated by LEDs, while the ambiance is ensured with the use of a JL audio system. Power windows, keyless entry, and USB ports are a given, but the truck does not come equipped with airbags.



It seems MSA has plans to make the Launch Edition a production series. As with any revival, do not expect it to come cheap. The starting listing price for one Is $218,499. But hey, the truck is after all hand-built and is guaranteed to make all the EVs out there soil themselves with fear.



Below you can find attached MSA’s official brochure for the AM General H1 Launch Edition. Somewhere in Detroit, Michigan, there’s a company that calls itself Mil-Spec Automotive. The guys there, big fans of oversized machines, say sometime down the road they decided to create the "perfect truck". And what better basis for the perfect truck that a Hummer?And not just any Hummer, but one based on the original AM General Hummer H1 , the one created by the Indiana-Based AM for military use. Taking this as a basis, the HMMWV army derivative as an inspiration and a “small team of Hummer specialists” as engineers Mil-Spec created the simply named Launch Edition.The truck’s beating heart is a Duramax 6.6L LBZ turbocharged diesel V8 which cranks out 500 horsepower, paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission.The engine is mounted on a dis-assembled and restored chassis, that wears for a coat an “aerospace” grade aluminum body. All the components in the car, says MSA, have been powder-coated to give them extra protection. And yes, the Hummer comes in black.The interior of the Launch Edition comes illuminated by LEDs, while the ambiance is ensured with the use of a JL audio system. Power windows, keyless entry, and USB ports are a given, but the truck does not come equipped with airbags.It seems MSA has plans to make the Launch Edition a production series. As with any revival, do not expect it to come cheap. The starting listing price for one Is $218,499. But hey, the truck is after all hand-built and is guaranteed to make all the EVs out there soil themselves with fear.Below you can find attached MSA’s official brochure for the AM General H1 Launch Edition.

Download attachment: AM General Hummer H1 (PDF)