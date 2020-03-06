Lowered 2003 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Can Be Had with Just 7,400 Miles on It

Presently, there are several ways you can have a Ford pickup truck take on a Harley-Davidson flavor. The most stunning such offers come in the shape of the F-150 and F-250 built by a group called Tuscany, but in their case the builds come with a price tag that is somewhere in the vicinity of $100,000, so they might be well out of reach.
One could have a better shot at owning a Harley-enhanced F-150 by going to auctions and such. There are quite a number of such cars on sale nowadays, some nearly new in terms of usage, despite the fact that they can be extremely old.
Such an example is the one we have in gallery above. The pickup is part of the F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition that Ford started offering way back in the 2000s. Back then, it was mostly an optional visual enhancement for the best seller.
Production of the Harley-Davidson Edition officially ended in 2011, but trucks like this one here, built-in 2003, is barely used. More precisely, it has just 7,400 miles on the odometer (11,900 km), and since it was made only two people have owned it.
The pickup is equipped with a 5.4-liter V8 that develops 380 hp, sent to the rear wheels by means of a four-speed automatic transmission.
What sets this one apart is the fact that it rides lower than usual, namely by 2 inches at the front and 4 inches at the rear. Other highlights include a Harley-Davidson rubber bed mat, tinted windows, 20-inch chromed wheels, and four captain chairs inside.
The truck is selling next week during the Mecum auction in Glendale. There’s no estimate to how much it could fetch, but earlier this week we told you about another F-150 in Harley flavor. That one, with just one owner and 4,049 miles on the odometer, has an asking price on a regular sales website of $24,798.
