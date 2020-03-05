The Cybertruck-Based CyberHouse Will Keep You Safe After the Zombie Apocalypse

5 Three Android Auto Features Apple CarPlay Also Needs

4 Choosing the Apps to Be Displayed in Apple CarPlay Sidebar Is As Easy As ABC

2 This Is One of the Best Apple CarPlay Kits for Harley-Davidson

More on this:

More Apple CarPlay Headaches as Phone Calls Now Broken on Harley-Davidson

A bug hitting Apple’s CarPlay causes audio calls to no longer work properly when an iPhone 11 is used to connect to a Harley-Davidson model. 9 photos



Posts on Apple’s



Is this an iPhone 11 specific problem? Or is it something related to the latest iOS updates? Hard to say, especially because Apple has so far remained tight-lipped on everything related to this issue.



Users on the forums claim they have already reached out to Apple and Harley-Davidson and both confirmed they were working on a fix in December 2019.



“I spoke with Apple and Harley this morning about the iPhone 11 problem. Harley Customer Service Rep. reported that they are aware of the issue and are Working on the resolution to fix it. He did not offer a timeframe for the fix but recommended that we just check the HD Website and see if there is a new update for the GTS System. Until then - guess we will have to do without OR just ignore all incoming calls and call them back at the next rest stop or whatever,” one user explained.



While some users claim they noticed an improvement after the latest iOS updates, others say the phone call audio still isn’t working, despite installing this new releases.



A new iOS update is likely coming later this month, but it remains to be seen if a fix is supposed to be included, so the only option right is to wait until some official information is shared. The issue was first reported in late 2019, and despite Apple releasing several iOS updates in the meantime, a fix for everyone affected is yet to be provided.Posts on Apple’s forums indicate that CarPlay is working perfectly fine with all the other apps, including here Apple Maps, WhatsApp, and others. The only thing that appears to be broken is the phone call feature, which surprisingly seems to be working properly with an older iPhone.Is this an iPhone 11 specific problem? Or is it something related to the latest iOS updates? Hard to say, especially because Apple has so far remained tight-lipped on everything related to this issue.Users on the forums claim they have already reached out to Apple and Harley-Davidson and both confirmed they were working on a fix in December 2019.“I spoke with Apple and Harley this morning about the iPhone 11 problem. Harley Customer Service Rep. reported that they are aware of the issue and are Working on the resolution to fix it. He did not offer a timeframe for the fix but recommended that we just check the HD Website and see if there is a new update for the GTS System. Until then - guess we will have to do without OR just ignore all incoming calls and call them back at the next rest stop or whatever,” one user explained.While some users claim they noticed an improvement after the latest iOS updates, others say the phone call audio still isn’t working, despite installing this new releases.A new iOS update is likely coming later this month, but it remains to be seen if a fix is supposed to be included, so the only option right is to wait until some official information is shared.