This Two-Click Trick Lets You Disable a Super-Annoying Waze Feature

Waze is currently one of the top navigation apps on both Android and iOS (and, as a result, on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), and it’s all because of how efficient it is when it comes to providing users with a fast route avoiding traffic jams.
But at the same time, it doesn’t necessarily mean that all features available in Waze are everyone’s cup of tea, and one example is the notification that prompts users to navigate to home or to work.
Basically, Waze can remember your home and work addresses, and depending on the time of day, it can display a notification to drive to either of them in an attempt to make setting up the route more convenient. For example, on my CarPlay head unit, Waze prompts me to drive to work early in the morning and then back home when I typically leave the office.
But it goes without saying this feature doesn’t make any sense if I’m not driving home, so my only option is to just ignore the notification and set up a new destination manually.
On the other hand, if you want to disable notifications from showing up on your device, doing it is super-simple.
Yet for some reason, the option isn’t available in the Waze app on your mobile device, but actually in your online account at Waze.com. So what you need to do is go over to this page (auto suggestions page in your Waze account) and disable the notifications.
Once you do this, the new settings are also routed to your phone, so the suggestions to drive home or to the office should no longer show up the next time you launch Waze.
Of course, if you want to re-enable the feature, you need to follow the steps above and activate the suggestions in the Waze account on the web. Whether or not Google will add this option to the Waze app in a future update is something that remains to be seen.
