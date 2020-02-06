Android Auto Silently Updated with One of the Most Requested Features Ever

But as it turns out, Google Maps has recently been updated on Android Auto to show the speed limit for specific users, with a small new icon displayed in the lower right corner when driving to a user-defined destination.If you’re not using Google Maps with Android Auto, you certainly don’t know how big this news is.The speed limit has long been one of the most requested features in Android Auto, and in the last couple of years Google has conducted all kinds of experiments but never confirmed it wanted to make this happen.For example, Google Maps was updated at one point with an indicator for the current speed, but this information was removed unexpectedly for a reason that wasn’t disclosed. Then, Google added this feature back, but only on smartphones, leaving Android Auto, where such information makes much more sense, without any indication regarding the current speed and the speed limit for a specific road.Now it looks like the speed limit is back in testing, and if we’re lucky enough, it could be enabled for everyone in the coming weeks.For the time being, however, it all seems to be just a very limited experiment that’s based on a server-side switch. So no, you can’t do anything to get it, as Google appears to randomly enable it for some users across the world.In the meantime, Waze has both a current speed indicator and a speed limit on Android Auto, so you can use this until Google Maps gets the new feature for everyone.We have reached out to Google for more information on the speed limit update and will update the article when and if we get an answer.