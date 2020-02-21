This Ferris Bueller-Inspired Garage Will Dazzle You, Even Without a Ferrari 250

Speed Camera Apps, Including Waze, Now Banned for Good in Germany

Speed camera apps, including the Google-owned Waze, have long been banned in Germany, but a loophole in the text of the law allowed drivers to continue to use them behind the wheel just fine.



In the original version, the regulations banned the use of devices created to reveal traffic monitoring systems, which technically, also includes speed camera apps. But because smartphones themselves aren’t necessarily built with this purpose in mind, having a mobile device running an app on the car’s dashboard wasn’t specifically forbidden.



The new regulations, however, also cover smartphones and speed camera apps, as they state the device which is used for traffic monitoring system alerts doesn’t have to be specifically built for this purpose, but for “other uses” as well. In other words, pretty much any app that can warn of a speed camera is now forbidden, no matter if it runs on a phone, a tablet, or a GPS navigation system.



It goes without saying this loophole once again places speed camera apps in a gray area, although given the fines, you should really avoid using such apps in a car.



