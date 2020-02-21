2 Polestar Turns to Cool, Sustainable Materials and 3D Print for Its Interiors

Volvo Facelifts S90 Sedan, V90 Station Wagon With Mild-Hybrid Turbo Powertrains

Volvo doesn’t mention a thing about the displacement or output ratings of the 48-volt engines, and we’re similarly uninformed about the Recharge plug-in hybrids. In the case of AWD is good for 250 PS (247 horsepower) and 350 Nm (258 pound-feet) of torque, translating to 7.7 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph) and a top speed of 215 kph (134 mph). Along with the S90, the V90 station wagon and V90 Cross Country all-roader have received 48-volt electrification even for the entry-level engine. Volvo claims “up to 15 percent fuel savings and emission reductions in real-world driving,” which are considerable improvements over the-only engine options.Brake-by-wire and energy recovery systems are also worthy of note, along with the T6 Twin Engine and T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrids renamed to Recharge as part of the Swedish automaker’s new nomenclature. Double USB-C charging ports in the rear replace the previous 12-volt power outlets, and wireless charging for Qi-enabled smartphones is offered in most variants of the 90 series.Newities further include the Advanced Air Cleaner, featuring a PM 2.5 particle sensor. Initially available in Chinese models, the system allows the driver to monitor and even clean the cabin air of those tiny particles. An upgraded amplifier for the Bowers & Wilkins audio system has also been mentioned, along with noise cancellation technology “and a new setting that mimics the sound of your favorite jazz club.” Considering that more people know about and listen to Ariana Grande and her lot, it’s admirable how Volvo remembered that jazz exists.What about the exterior design, then? As it happens, the fog lights, spoiler design, and lower front bumper of the S90 and V90 are new. The station wagon and all-roader sweeten the deal with sequential turn indicators and full-LED signature lighting as well as new colors for the bodywork and wheel options.Volvo doesn’t mention a thing about the displacement or output ratings of the 48-volt engines, and we’re similarly uninformed about the Recharge plug-in hybrids. In the case of the XC90 , the kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) is available throughout the range as well. The 2.0-liter turbo B5is good for 250 PS (247 horsepower) and 350 Nm (258 pound-feet) of torque, translating to 7.7 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph) and a top speed of 215 kph (134 mph).

