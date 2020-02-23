Waze Directions Box Suddenly Centered Makes Android Auto Navigation a Struggle

This Ferris Bueller-Inspired Garage Will Dazzle You, Even Without a Ferrari 250

The directions box displayed by the Google-owned Waze app on Android Auto has suddenly moved to the center of the screen after the last update, making navigation quite a struggle for many drivers. 6 photos



The whole thing happens due to what appears to be a bug introduced by the most recent Waze update on Android, but at this point, it’s still not clear if it’s related to Android Auto in any way or not.



Users on



We have also reached out to Waze to ask for more information on this and will update the article when an answer is offered.



“Has anyone had the location of the directions box move towards the center-left of the screen? I had an update to Waze the other day, but not sure if that flows into AA or not. It's driving me crazy because it's taking up essentially half the screen. It used to be in bottom left,” one reddit user asked a few hours ago.



“Yesterday, before I updated, the directions box was jammed into the upper-left corner and being overlapped by some of the control buttons. I updated last night, and discovered what you're describing this morning,” someone else added.



We have also encountered the bug causing the directions box to overlap the hamburger button in the top left corner, but it somehow got fixed silently without any update to the Waze or Android Auto apps.



