It was at the beginning of February when Harley introduced the Fat Boy 30th Anniversary, and to heat up things even more it now comes up with this: a monstrous pickup truck, built tough by Ford and designed with the purest biking vibe by Tuscany.As usual, using the car as a base, the tuner went out of its way to create a unique package for the monster. In all, 65 modifications were made to the stock F-250 to make it look as it does in the attached photo gallery.One the outside, there are Harley-Davidson branded 22-inch milled aluminum wheels making the connection to the road, a custom-tuned BDS suspension lift with upgraded Fox shocks further up, custom fender flares, and a bumper with an integrated LED light bar.Inside, some of the additions made to the truck are Harley-Davidson gauges, billet pedals, and officially numbered Harley Davidson center console badge.“The Harley-Davidson F-250 edition fulfills customer requests for additional towing capacity and celebrates their passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles,” said in a statement Jeff Burttschell, Vice President, Tuscany Motor Co.“Working closely with Brad Richards, Vice President of Styling and Design at HarleyDavidson, we created another fantastic truck worthy of the Harley-Davidson name and coincides with the debut of the Harley-Davidson® Fat Boy 30th Anniversary motorcycle.”Officially, the truck in this configuration should be available for purchase starting April. There’s no mention of the cost of the conversion yet, but for reference, the F-150 Harley Davidson introduced last year costs $97,415.More details about all three Harley-Davidson trucks can be found at this link