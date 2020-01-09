2020 BMW X2 Plug-In Hybrid Revealed, Please Welcome the X2 xDrive25e

Harley-Davidson and GMC Join Forces On Fat Boy-Inspired Sierra 1500 Truck

Tuscany Motor Co. is the company that'll convert the bone-stock Sierra 1500 into the



Neither party has detailed what hides under the hood of this pickup, but there’s an excerpt in the press release which mentions V8 rumble. In other words, it’s the small-block V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement hiding in the engine bay, connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission. This plant is rated at 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, and on the highway, the Dynamic Fuel Management system can shut off seven on the engine’s eight cylinders to save fuel. The first of the lot will be auctioned by Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona next week, featuring “over 65 specific components” and “styling inspired by the Fat Boy motorcycle.” The goodies list includes 22-inch milled aluminum wheels, solid billet aluminum exhaust tips, bar and shield badging, stainless-steel gauges, billet pedals, diamond stitching, as well as perforated leather upholstery.A badge on the center console tells the owner and passenger which number the truck is, thus ensuring the exclusivity of the 250-strong edition. Beyond the visual makeover, is there anything else to like about this workhorse?GMC didn’t forget that customers like their trucks to conquer the trail every now and then, which is why the BDS suspension lift is joined by 35-inch tires of the all-terrain type, Fox shock absorbers, and power running boards. Fender flares, a functional vent in the hood, an LED light bar in the front bumper, the Harley-Davidson tailgate appliqué, and matching tonneau cover are also worthy of mention, along with branded floor mats and door sill guards.Tuscany Motor Co. is the company that’ll convert the bone-stock Sierra 1500 into the Harley-Davidson edition. “Working closely with Brad Richards, vice president of Styling and Design at Harley-Davidson, we created a fantastic truck worthy of the Harley-Davidson name,” said Jeff Burttschell, vice president of Tuscany.Neither party has detailed what hides under the hood of this pickup, but there’s an excerpt in the press release which mentions V8 rumble. In other words, it’s the small-block V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement hiding in the engine bay, connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission. This plant is rated at 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, and on the highway, the Dynamic Fuel Management system can shut off seven on the engine’s eight cylinders to save fuel.

