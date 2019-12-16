General Motors Announces U.S. Manufacturing Investment for 2023 Colorado, Canyon

More on this:

1 2021 GMC Yukon Denali Design Previewed by Accurate Rendering

2 GM Goes to War with FCA, Files Racketeering Lawsuit and Asks for Billions

3 Amazon Alexa Coming to Millions of GM Cars in 2020

4 GM Says Worker Health Care Plans to Be Paid by the UAW During Strike

5 GM Promises Wage Increase and New Electric Trucks, UAW Goes on Strike