General Motors Announces U.S. Manufacturing Investment for 2023 Colorado, Canyon

General Motors may not have the best-selling nameplate in the mid-sized pickup truck segment, but the Colorado and Canyon sure are popular in the United States. Redesigned for the 2021 model year, both workhorses are planned to receive a ground-up overhaul in the nearest of futures.
The Wentzville assembly plant will receive no less than $1 billion to upgrade the facility for the next-generation models, retaining 4,000 jobs in the process. In addition to that bundle of hard-earned cash, General Motors will invest $500 million more in the Colorado and Canyon.
“Through this investment, GM is making a firm commitment to the state of Missouri, the city of Wentzville and the Wentzville team,” declared General Motors president Mark Reuss. “GM sells more pickups than any other automaker and we have aggressive plans to build on our strengths.”
Reading between the lines, Reuss and the other higher-ups want to be one step ahead of the competition in order to grab a bigger slice of the pickup truck market, from the mid-sized to the heavy-duty segments. The biggest growth, however, is expected to be made in the mid-sized class because the Colorado and Canyon serve as alternatives to crossovers at the same price point.
The Colorado and Canyon were reintroduced in 2013, and since then, General Motors has sold more than 700,000 examples. Toyota, however, has the best-selling nameplate in the segment in the guise of the Tacoma. Believe it or not, the Taco’ still has rear drum brakes for the 2020 model year.
Last time we’ve heard anything on the next-gen Colorado and Canyon, an insider report suggested that the 32XX program has been switched to the 31XX-2 with an estimated roll-out in 2023. That’s plenty of time for the engineers and designers to work their magic on both trucks, and here’s hope the quality control will also go up at the Wentzville plant in MO.
Opened in 1983, Wentzville currently boasts 4,000 hourly and 330 salaried employees. The product portfolio also includes the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana, two full-size vans with a maximum payload of 4,250 pounds and a maximum towing capacity of 9,900 pounds when optioned with the 6.0-liter Vortec V8 engine.
