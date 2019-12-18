Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman Complete Long Way Up Journey on Harley LiveWires

That’s a wrap! Longtime friends and riders Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman have completed their journey that will be made into the documentary The Long Way Up. It is the first time they take on such an extended ride on electric bikes.
As reported back in October, the two rode LiveWires from Harley-Davidson and traveled with Rivian trucks for backup, along with other non-electric vehicles carrying crew, supplies and DC fast chargers. Contrary to the previous report, their journey did not take them to Alaska.
ADV Pulse was at the scene when McGregor, Boorman and their entourage rolled into California, where a Harley-Davidson dealer in Fullerton hosted the wrap party outside Los Angeles. With the arrival, they completed a 3-month journey that started in Ushuaia, southern Argentina.
The party included the LiveWires, 2 Rivian R1T electric trucks, 4 camera bikes, a Mercedes Sprinter and a Ford F350. Nearly 40 local bikers joined in on the fun, at the invite-only event. Rob Day, a coach at Rawhyde Adventures, was one of the lucky few, and he tells ADV Pulse that riding into California was “beautiful chaos” as they took over the highway and “hammed it up” for the cameras.
He also says Boorman confided that charging the e-bikes wasn’t as challenging as they initially assumed, since they “often charged from locals, even off-grid locals who had only generators.” Once they crossed into the U.S., charging stations became more frequent, so they were able to cover about 300 miles a day – compared to an average of 120-180 miles a day south of the border. The LiveWire has an official range of 146 miles in mixed urban and highway riding, but Boorman didn’t say whether their bikes had received any modifications in this sense.
McGregor took one break from riding in October, to fulfill his contractual obligations to promote the thriller “Doctor Sleep.” He went back on the road right after.
The Long Way Up, the third installment in the adventure series, doesn’t have a release date just yet. Based on the production schedule of the previous 2 installments, it will probably not take longer than 2 to 3 months to edit it and distribute it.
