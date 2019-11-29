autoevolution

Chevy Recalls SS Again, Some Cars May Lose Electric Power Steering Assist

29 Nov 2019, 21:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Recalls
Ah, the good ol’ SS! The badge may be a golden bowtie, but under the skin, you’re actually looking at the final generation of the rear-driven Commodore from Australia. Only 12,593 examples of the breed were exported to the United States, and Holden won’t come up with a replacement because the General Motors brand has been reduced from manufacturer to importer.
11 photos
Chevrolet SSChevrolet SSChevrolet SSChevrolet SSChevrolet SSChevrolet SSChevrolet SSChevrolet SSChevrolet SSChevrolet SS
Focusing back on the SS, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received a notice from Chevy for the recall of 476 vehicles from the 2014 to 2016 model years. A total of 6,204 cars were recalled two years ago after General Motors received quite a few consumer reports of power steering loss, and an internal investigation revealed that corrosion had built up on the connector between the power steering module and torque sensor.

The condition caused the electric power steering assist system to fail, translating to a potential collision. If you were wondering why the SS is called back once again over the same problem, that’s because Chevy acknowledged that the original dealer inspections may have been performed incorrectly.

General Motors highlighted that the recalled cars have already been inspected, given the thumbs up by the service technicians, but nevertheless, customers are advised to take the SS in for repairs for a second time. Dealers have been instructed to replace the terminal, not the entire steering assembly gear as it was the case with the original recall covering 6,204 vehicles.

In the meantime, owners of the potentially affected population of vehicles can either wait for first-class mail to arrive or get in touch with the nearest dealership for additional information and to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. General Motors’ number for this recall is N192265980.

The SS was discontinued in 2017 as Holden stopped production of the VF-generation Commodore. Both models were manufactured at the Elizabeth, South Australia plant on the Zeta platform alongside the Holden and Chevrolet Caprice. The global rear-wheel-drive architecture was replaced by the Alpha and Omega platforms while the Commodore now presents itself as a badge-engineered Opel with a front-driven platform and optional AWD.
Chevrolet SS recall Chevrolet safety General Motors
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Rusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned GaragesRusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned Garages
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? These Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your MoneyThese Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your Money
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Spitfire and Hurricane in the Battle of BritainWar Machines: Spitfire and Hurricane in the Battle of Britain
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again The Perks of Driving an Electric Car in WinterThe Perks of Driving an Electric Car in Winter
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility SolutionSquad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET TrailblazerCHEVROLET Trailblazer Small SUVCHEVROLET Corvette Stingray C8CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray C8 CoupeCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day