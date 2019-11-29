Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution

Chevy Recalls SS Again, Some Cars May Lose Electric Power Steering Assist

Ah, the good ol’ SS ! The badge may be a golden bowtie, but under the skin, you’re actually looking at the final generation of the rear-driven Commodore from Australia. Only 12,593 examples of the breed were exported to the United States, and Holden won’t come up with a replacement because the General Motors brand has been reduced from manufacturer to importer. 11 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received a notice from Chevy for the recall of 476 vehicles from the 2014 to 2016 model years. A total of 6,204 cars were recalled two years ago after General Motors received quite a few consumer reports of power steering loss, and an internal investigation revealed that corrosion had built up on the connector between the power steering module and torque sensor.



The condition caused the electric power steering assist system to fail, translating to a potential collision. If you were wondering why the SS is called back once again over the same problem, that’s because Chevy acknowledged that the original dealer inspections may have been performed incorrectly.



General Motors highlighted that the recalled cars have already been inspected, given the thumbs up by the service technicians, but nevertheless, customers are advised to take the SS in for repairs for a second time. Dealers have been instructed to replace the terminal, not the entire steering assembly gear as it was the case with the original recall covering 6,204 vehicles.



In the meantime, owners of the potentially affected population of vehicles can either wait for first-class mail to arrive or get in touch with the nearest dealership for additional information and to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. General Motors’ number for this recall is N192265980.



The SS was discontinued in 2017 as Holden stopped production of the VF-generation Commodore. Both models were manufactured at the Elizabeth, South Australia plant on the Zeta platform alongside the Holden and Chevrolet Caprice. The global rear-wheel-drive architecture was replaced by the Alpha and Omega platforms while the Commodore now presents itself as a badge-engineered Opel with a front-driven platform and optional