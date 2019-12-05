autoevolution

Buick Discontinues Regal After 2020 Model Year

An upscale mid-sized sedan is the best way to describe the Regal, which is also marketed under the Opel, Vauxhall, and Holden brands in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The beancounters at Buick have had enough of their badge-engineered model, hence the automaker’s decision to drop the nameplate after the 2020 model year runs its course.
Motor Authority received confirmed about the discontinuation of the Regal from communications manager Stuart Fowle, who said that "Buick continues to be ahead of the consumer shift toward SUVs.” Almost 90 percent of the premium brand’s sales this year have been crossovers, hence the introduction of the Encore GX with two three-cylinder engines and a CVT.

That’s right, ladies and gents; sedans are no longer in with the In-Crowd because all the cool kids, soccer moms, and middle managers want a high-driving position without the drawbacks of a proper utility vehicle such as the Toyota Land Cruiser, Jeep Wrangler, and so forth. Pickups, however, reign supreme in the United States for reasons all of us know very well.

"Although the Regal will no longer be offered in the U.S. and Canada, it will be sold in China where demand for sedans remains significant,” added Fowle, and there’s something that must be mentioned about the Middle Kingdom and the Buick brand. Sales in the U.S. have fallen to 206,863 vehicles in 2018 while the People’s Republic accounted for… wait for it… 1,057,452 units. In other words, China is far more profitable for Buick than the U.S.

Per se, the car isn’t bad at all. If you don’t want a crossover but a comfortable daily driver, the Regal might be a particularly inspired choice now that the LaCrosse has been dropped from the North American lineup. Pricing starts at $25,370 for the Sportback, the TourX all-roading wagon is $29,370, and the 310-horsepower GS will set you back $39,070.

We’d recommend waiting until the dealers start offering great deals on leftover 2019 stock because that’s when the Regal makes even more financial sense to either lease or buy outright. Regardless of powertrain or trim level, the mid-sized model is covered by a four-year/50,000-mile warranty.
