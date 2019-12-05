Mazda 787B: The 900 HP Rotary Engine That Stunned Le Mans

Buick Discontinues Regal After 2020 Model Year

An upscale mid-sized sedan is the best way to describe the Regal, which is also marketed under the Opel , Vauxhall, and Holden brands in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The beancounters at Buick have had enough of their badge-engineered model, hence the automaker’s decision to drop the nameplate after the 2020 model year runs its course. 16 photos CVT .



That’s right, ladies and gents; sedans are no longer in with the In-Crowd because all the cool kids, soccer moms, and middle managers want a high-driving position without the drawbacks of a proper utility vehicle such as the Toyota Land Cruiser, Jeep Wrangler, and so forth. Pickups, however, reign supreme in the United States for reasons all of us know very well.



"Although the Regal will no longer be offered in the U.S. and Canada, it will be sold in China where demand for sedans remains significant,” added Fowle, and there’s something that must be mentioned about the Middle Kingdom and the Buick brand. Sales in the U.S. have fallen to 206,863 vehicles in 2018 while the People’s Republic accounted for… wait for it… 1,057,452 units. In other words, China is far more profitable for Buick than the U.S.



Per se, the car isn’t bad at all. If you don’t want a crossover but a comfortable daily driver, the Regal might be a particularly inspired choice now that the LaCrosse has been dropped from the North American lineup. Pricing starts at $25,370 for the Sportback, the



