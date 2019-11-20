autoevolution

New Buick Encore GX Heads to L.A., Features Three-Cylinder Turbo Engines

20 Nov 2019, 9:13 UTC ·
by author pic
First revealed in China, the Encore GX for North America premiered online in May 2019. The real deal will roll out to dealerships in early 2020, and as the headline implies, this crossover sips fuel thanks to 1.2- and 1.3-liter turbo three-cylinder engine options.
The best specifications possible are 155 horsepower, 174 pound-feet of torque, and a combined rating of 31 miles to the gallon according to General Motors estimates. FWD models make do with a CVT while all-wheel-drive models with the 1.3 are matched to the Hydra-Matic automatic transmission with nine forward gears. Of course, the driver will be able to choose between front- and all-wheel drive with the help of a switch.

A bit more spacious than the Encore as we know it, the Encore GX offers up to 25.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row of seats in their regular position. A two-stage load floor, QuietTuning technology, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, and ionizing air filter are a few of the nameplate’s strong points, joined by a head-up display, parking assist with braking, adaptive cruise control, and a hands-free power liftgate.

“Premium SUV buyers are looking for features that fit their lifestyle priorities, and Buick is giving customers more segment choices with our new Encore GX,” declared Duncan Aldred, vice president of Buick. On the other hand, this fellow here is actually a crossover instead of a proper SUV such as the Cadillac Escalade or new Ford Bronco.

Standard safety on all trim levels is more than adequate for a vehicle in this segment, featuring forward collision alert, lane keep assist and departure warning, front pedestrian braking and emergency braking, following distance indicator, and IntelliBeam automatically-adjusting headlamps. The touchscreen infotainment system allows up to two Bluetooth pairings at the same time, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, and wireless charging for Qi-enabled smartphones can be had as an option.

While pricing information isn’t available at the time of writing, Buick is certain to slot the Encore GX between the smaller Encore and larger Envision. Those two retail at $23,200 and $31,995 excluding destination charge.
press release
