Opel Insignia Hits Sales Milestone

Revealed at the at the International Motor Fair in Belgrade in March 2017 but based on the Monza concept from 2013, the second generation of the Insignia isn’t a bad car, but neither is the best in the segment. Production of the original kicked off in August 2008, and eleven years later, the mid-size sedan and station wagon are celebrating a bit of a milestone. More to the point, more than 1,111,111 examples of the breed were delivered. 36 photos



IDE managing director Thomas Breser is the customer on behalf of IDE Integrated Dynamic Engineering GmbH, and the milestone vehicle is a black-painted Insignia Sports Tourer Business Edition. Delivered by Auto Jacob GmbH in Rüsselsheim, the car will be used by IDE engineers.“The Opel Insignia is the ideal ambassador for any company. Our flagship’s innovative technologies and high comfort make every business trip more pleasant. The big boot offers lots of space, not only for work but also for leisure,” said Xavier Duchemin, managing director of sales, aftersales, and marketing.Being a fleet vehicle that will spend most of its IDE ownership roaming the Autobahn, the Insignia Sports Tourer has been specified with the 2.0-liter turbo diesel with 170 PS on tap. Connected to a six-speed manual transmission, this configuration returns 4.6 liters per 100 kilometers in the extra-urban driving cycle.The AGR-certified ergonomic seats and Park Pilot were ticked off the options list for additional peace of mind, and the Multimedia Navi infotainment system knows how to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.Also manufactured in Rüsselsheim, the European counterpart of the Buick Regal is available from 27,990 euros in Germany. The station wagon is 28,990 euros, which translates to great value compared to the Volkswagen Passat Variant (€32,975). The Ford Mondeo Turnier, on the other hand, retails at 27,275 euros for the Trend with the 1.5 EcoBoost. Opel and Vauxhall sold in the ballpark of 80,000 examples of the Insignia in 2018, up from 72,347 the year prior. On the other hand, the Groupe PSA-owned brands aren’t likely to match the record-breaking result from 2009 when 137,714 units were delivered in the United Kingdom and Europe.