Opel Announces EUR 8,000 Trade-In Incentive For Older Diesel Cars

One week ago, Opel made the headlines after the German authorities had raided various locations to investigate yet another drop in the ocean known as Dieselgate . Coincidence or not, the Groupe PSA-owner automaker has introduced an incentive of up to €8,000 for the trade-in of older diesel vehicles. Coincidences can go so far, right? 19 photos



The incentive applies to both private and commercial customers, and if you ask nicely, Opel is much obliged to grant a further two years guarantee in addition to the automaker’s warranty on young used cars. The new measure, as expected, is extremely attractive to Euro 5 Opel owners who live in high-pollution areas such as Munchen, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Koln, Duren, and Reutlingen.



The cheapest “With the introduction of the Opel Environment Bonus, we are making it easier for customers to switch to the latest and most efficient Opel models and are thus contributing to an improvement of air quality,” said Jurgen Keller, the executive director of sales, marketing, and aftersales in Germany. The question is, why did the automaker introduce this scheme?For starters, any Euro 1 to Euro 4 diesel-powered vehicle is eligible because of the high air pollution associated with these emissions standards. Euro 5 vehicles, on the other hand, need to wear the Opel badge if the customers want to trade in for an all-new Opel.The incentive applies to both private and commercial customers, and if you ask nicely, Opel is much obliged to grant a further two years guarantee in addition to the automaker’s warranty on young used cars. The new measure, as expected, is extremely attractive to Euro 5 Opel owners who live in high-pollution areas such as Munchen, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Koln, Duren, and Reutlingen.“Customers who buy a new Opel now therefore need not fear city driving bans from today’s perspective,” added Keller, who’s also much obliged to highlight that Opel offers 127 passenger car variants that meet the latest emissions standards. Come September 2019, all new registrations in Europe will have to meet the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard.The cheapest Opel available in Germany right now is the Karl, which comes with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine and not that much standard equipment at €9,560. At the other end of the scale, the Ampera-e kicks off at €42,990 and the Insignia GSi rounds off the lineup at €45,795.