Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced

4 Opel Adam, Karl And Cascada Production to End in 2019

3 Electric Opel Corsa Order Books to Open in 2019

2 Opel Locations Raided in New Dieselgate Investigation

More on this:

2019 Opel Crossland X Welcomes New Engine, Leather Upholstery

Opel announced back in March 2018 that it had sold more than 100,000 examples of the breed, and the future looks bright for the Crossland X. The subcompact crossover that shares the PSA PF1 vehicle architecture with the likes of the Peugeot 2008 and Citroen C3 Aircross is now better thanks to a couple of improvements. 21 photos



Because it runs on diesel, Opel has to engineer the 1.5-liter engine with Selective Catalytic Reduction. The oxidation catalyst works its magic by cutting back pollutants such as nitrogen oxide and nitric oxide, which are harmful to the environment and bad for our health.



The integrated air intake manifold and crankcase are made from aluminum, and dual overhead camshafts activate the valves. Like with every other diesel from the modern era, the injection system is of the common-rail type, sporting eight-hole injector nozzles.



Another first for the Crossland X is the leather upholstery, available as an option on the Design Line, Innovation and Ultimate. Bear in mind, though, that



The Crossland X with the 1.5-liter turbo diesel is priced at €24,120 in Germany, making it an interesting choice in the segment. The cheapest configuration is €18,280, boasting 83 horsepower from 1.2 liters of displacement. Higher up, the 1.2-liter turbo can be had with 110 or 130 horsepower.



Customers in Germany can get an 1.2 that also runs on LPG from €21,200 for the Edition trim level. With a full tank of liquefied petroleum gas and full tank of gasoline, Opel quotes First of all, Opel is much obliged to add the 1.5-liter turbo diesel from the Grandland X to the Crossland X . Compliant with the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard, the four-cylinder engine develops 120 horsepower and 300 Nm at 1,750 rpm. The oil-chugging motor can be had with a six-speed automatic transmission that features start/stop as standard.Because it runs on diesel, Opel has to engineer the 1.5-liter engine with Selective Catalytic Reduction. The oxidation catalyst works its magic by cutting back pollutants such as nitrogen oxide and nitric oxide, which are harmful to the environment and bad for our health.The integrated air intake manifold and crankcase are made from aluminum, and dual overhead camshafts activate the valves. Like with every other diesel from the modern era, the injection system is of the common-rail type, sporting eight-hole injector nozzles.Another first for the Crossland X is the leather upholstery, available as an option on the Design Line, Innovation and Ultimate. Bear in mind, though, that Opel won’t sell you the leather upholstery unless you tick the AGR front seats off the options list. AGR is a byword for ergonomy and comfort, attributes that are rubber-stamped by the back specialists at Aktion Gesunder Rucken e.V.The Crossland X with the 1.5-liter turbo diesel is priced at €24,120 in Germany, making it an interesting choice in the segment. The cheapest configuration is €18,280, boasting 83 horsepower from 1.2 liters of displacement. Higher up, the 1.2-liter turbo can be had with 110 or 130 horsepower.Customers in Germany can get an 1.2 that also runs on LPG from €21,200 for the Edition trim level. With a full tank of liquefied petroleum gas and full tank of gasoline, Opel quotes 1,300 kilometers of range on the New European Driving Cycle.