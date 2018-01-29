autoevolution
 

Buick Expects TourX To Account For as Much as Half of Regal Sales

29 Jan 2018, 15:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Some say the station wagon is almost dead, and looking at the sales figures of crossovers and SUVs, they’re not wrong. But automakers such as Volvo beg to differ with the Vxx series of longroofs. Buick is the most surprising of culprits for introducing the Regal TourX in one of the most wagon-unfriendly markets in the world: the United States of America.
30 photos
2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal Sportback (sedan)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)2018 Buick Regal TourX (station wagon)
The TourX, as you may already know, is the more practical body style of the 2018 Buick Regal. Coming as standard in Sportback flavor (as in liftback sedan), the Regal starts at $24,990. Moving up to the family-oriented TourX brings the starting price up to $29,070 before destination.

Isn’t it crazy for Buick to charge more than $4,000 for the additional room and standard all-wheel-drive? Some might say it is, but there’s something crazier to be highlighted about the TourX. According to Automotive News, the higher-ups expect the TourX to “account for as much as 50 percent of Regal sales.” That’s 20 percent more than initially predicted.

Speaking to Automotive News, vice president of marketing for Buick and GMC, Phil Brook, declared: “We're pretty realistic about where the car market's at, but we're getting some pretty good feedback on it.” Reading between the lines, General Motors expects sedan sales to contract in 2018, and this is where the hip-looking TourX enters the scene as the alternative.

With plastic body cladding and all-road capability, the TourX isn’t your old-man longroof. To the point, Buick wants to grab a piece of the pie that’s split between the likes of Subaru, Volvo, and Audi in the U.S. of A.

Manufactured in Germany by Opel on the assembly line that also handles the Insignia Sports Tourer and Insignia Country Tourer, the Regal TourX is described by its maker as “a crossover in the truest sense of the word.” Say what you will, but Buick defends this choice of words with the “drive dynamics of a car and the versatility of an SUV.” Makes sense, right?
2018 Buick Regal TourX crossover Buick Regal TourX station wagon Buick US General Motors
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
BUICK models:
BUICK EnvisionBUICK Envision CrossoverBUICK LaCrosse AvenirBUICK LaCrosse Avenir MediumBUICK Regal GSBUICK Regal GS MediumBUICK EnclaveBUICK Enclave Medium SUVBUICK CascadaBUICK Cascada Roadster & ConvertibleAll BUICK models  