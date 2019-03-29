5 2020 Buick LaCrosse Facelift Canceled From U.S. Lineup

4 Buick Files Trademark For Enspire, Could Be Used For Badge-engineered XT4

3 2020 Buick Encore Spied Testing In the U.S.

1 Woman Gets Stolen Buick Back, Thief Comes Asking For Property Left Inside

More on this:

Buick Discontinues Preferred II Trim Level Of 2019 Regal Sportback

Another model year, another change within Buick as far as the Regal Sportback is concerned. This time around, the Preferred II trim level has been dropped, leaving the range with base, Preferred, Essence, luxed-up Avenir, and go-faster GS. 16 photos



From the standpoint of equipment, standard features of the Preferred II used to include dual-zone automatic climate control, 4.2-inch color driver information screen, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with SiriusXM Satellite Radio, interior ambient lighting, flat-folding 40/20/40 rear seats, and heated steering wheel. Remote start, 18-inch aluminum wheels with painted pockets, and fog lamps were also included.



On



A mid-size sedan that’s slotted below the LaCrosse, the Regal Sportback will soldier on in the United States despite the discontinuation of the full-size model. Worry not, however, because the LaCrosse will continue to be manufactured in China by the joint venture with SAIC, a state-owned automaker headquartered in Shanghai that also happens to own British automaker MG.



Underpinned by the E2xx platform of the Chevrolet Malibu and



Turning our attention back to the Regal for the United States, GM Authority reports “the trim level stopped being available to order as of late January in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions.” The American half-brother of the Opel and Vauxhall Insignia relies on the 2.0-liter LTG four-cylinder turbo, coupled to the Hydra-Matic 9Txx automatic transmission that Ford refused to use in transverse-engine models.From the standpoint of equipment, standard features of the Preferred II used to include dual-zone automatic climate control, 4.2-inch color driver information screen, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with SiriusXM Satellite Radio, interior ambient lighting, flat-folding 40/20/40 rear seats, and heated steering wheel. Remote start, 18-inch aluminum wheels with painted pockets, and fog lamps were also included.On Buick ’s website, the Preferred II continues to be listed despite the fact the trim level is no longer available. In regard to pricing, the 2018 Regal Sportback in this configuration used to retail at $29,770 with front-wheel drive and $32,695 with all-wheel drive.A mid-size sedan that’s slotted below the LaCrosse, the Regal Sportback will soldier on in the United States despite the discontinuation of the full-size model. Worry not, however, because the LaCrosse will continue to be manufactured in China by the joint venture with SAIC, a state-owned automaker headquartered in Shanghai that also happens to own British automaker MG.Underpinned by the E2xx platform of the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4 , the Regal Sportback is also available as a wagon. In the United States of all places, and it’s known as the Regal TourX. Over in Australia, Holden calls the damn thing Commodore even though it’s not worthy of this nameplate.Turning our attention back to the Regal for the United States, Buick adds Whisper Beige seats with Ebony interior accents for the 2019 model year. A cabin air ionizer is also available, and as ever, Opel will handle production at the Russelsheim plant in Germany.