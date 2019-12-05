General Motors Lordstown Battery Plant Confirmed as Joint Venture With LG Chem

Not that long ago, the future of the Lordstown plant was in question. General Motors wasn’t selling too many Cruzez in North America, and to make a long story short, the model was dropped and the factory was sold as well.
What became of the assembly facility? An EV startup called… wait for it… Lordstown Motors Corp. bought it with the promise of an all-electric pickup truck for fleets. Endurance is how it’s named, and state senator Sean J. O’Brien is extremely optimistic about the up-and-coming manufacturer.
In addition to a stack of green dollar bills and the fury of the UAW, the higher-ups at General Motors have played their wild card with the help of LG Chem. The two giants teamed up in a joint venture to establish a battery plant in Lordstown. More to the point, GM will be creating more than 1,100 new jobs.
“Our long-standing history with General Motors has proven our collective expertise in this space, and we look forward to continuing this drive for zero emissions,” said Hak-Cheol Shin, the vice chairman and CEO of the South Korean company. “With this investment, Ohio and its highly capable workforce will play a key role in our journey toward a world with zero emissions,” declared Mary Barra, the woman who serves as chairman and chief executive officer of The Big G.
Two more things need to be highlighted from the press release published by General Motors. First and foremost, the $2.3-billion investment will translate to an annual capacity of 30 gigawatt hours. There’s also “flexibility for expansion,” which leads us to believe that it makes more financial sense to erect a factory from scratch rather than pour money into the ol’ Lordstown.
Secondly, General Motors has re-confirmed the “all-new battery-electric truck” is “coming in the fall of 2021.” Likely to be based on the GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab, the e-workhorse could also be adapted into the Cadillac Escalade EV given the many similarities of the platform underpinning the two models.
Speaking of platform, the BEV3 is right around the corner for front-, rear-, and all-wheel-driven cars, utility vehicles, and maybe pickups too. The highly modular architecture’s first application will be the production version of the Cadillac concept in the main photo and gallery.
