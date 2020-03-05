1953 Harley-Davidson Servi-Car Gets Ruined by Custom Cedar Box

Trikes are not something Harley-Davidson is a stranger to. The current lineup in this segment includes the Tri Glide Ultra and the Freewheeler as the modern vehicles you would expect today. But the roots for this type of builds goes way back to the Servi-Car of the Great Depression era.
At the time when all businesses were fighting for their survival, the higher-ups at Harley decided that offering a three-wheeled machine that was to be used primarily in the auto service industry was the way to go. Initially, it was envisioned as a companion for cars being delivered to customers, but quickly became a favorite for shop owners as a utility vehicle. Police departments used them too for their own purposes.
Aside for the three wheels, the things that set the Servi-Car apart were the boxes fitted at the rear, which could be used to store items during transportation. A variety of materials were used to make these boxes, from wood to metal and eventually fiberglass. And back then, none looked out of place.
Not the same can be said about the Servi-Car we have here. Allegedly belonging to the 1953 model year, this trike has been customized in an overall great fashion, except for that ugly-looking box at the rear.
This Harley earns point thanks to the long forks, chopped for the purpose of this build, fitted with steel rods for suspension. The 48ci flathead engine is another highlight, as is the 3-speed transmission complete with a reverse gear.
The box you can see at the rear is made of cedar wood, and it has nothing to do with the rest of the bike. Perhaps the garage responsible for this build was going for a retro-look, but all they managed to do was make the entire thing look out of place.
Luckily, the box is removable, so there’s that to consider if you plan on bidding for it. The Servi-Car is on the list of vehicles that are going under the hammer next week in Glendale at the hands of auction house Mecum.
