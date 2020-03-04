Road Glide Special Harley-Davidson Goes American With the New Color Schemes

If you would like your V-twin Road Glide Special Harley-Davidson to scream “I love America” more than other motorcycle, than you are in luck because Harley has announced two more limited edition red white and blue color schemes.
Probably because Harley had great success with the special paint option unveiled last month (the yellow base coat with a black eagle painted on the fuel tank), the big brains of the company thought that some new two-tone color scheme will raise their sales even further.
The options available are: billiard red base with stone washed white accents or billiard blue base with the same stone washed white addition. Basically, it's like getting the United States of America flag printed on the motorcycle. The base colors chosen for this scheme are nice and classic.
However, the main highlight of the special edition paint is the fact that the number 1 was been drawn on the fuel tank, besides the American flag theme. This implies that Harley-Davidson is the number one American bike manufacturer, how very humble of them!
Also, the saddlebags are painted in the same base color of the motorcycle and have a not-so-subtle white stripe drawn on the base, with the Harley-Davidson logo written on it.
These limited edition special color schemes are a nice addition to the classic full black/grey/brown/red lineup, as some people really enjoy their bikes being more unique than the everyday models you normally see on the street. This option will only be available for the Road Glide Special model of the Harley-Davidson motorcycles lineup. So if you want to get the American flag on a Road King or a Softail Harley Davidson, you will need to go to a custom painting shop.
Choosing one of these color schemes will add up to $2,400 (€2,148) to the base price of $27,299 (€24,460). Pricing is thus a bit high, but because only a few hundred of each scheme will be available to buy, it is factory-made and comes with a warranty, we'd say it is reasonably priced.
The options available are: billiard red base with stone washed white accents or billiard blue base with the same stone washed white addition. Basically, it's like getting the United States of America flag printed on the motorcycle. The base colors chosen for this scheme are nice and classic.
However, the main highlight of the special edition paint is the fact that the number 1 was been drawn on the fuel tank, besides the American flag theme. This implies that Harley-Davidson is the number one American bike manufacturer, how very humble of them!
Also, the saddlebags are painted in the same base color of the motorcycle and have a not-so-subtle white stripe drawn on the base, with the Harley-Davidson logo written on it.
These limited edition special color schemes are a nice addition to the classic full black/grey/brown/red lineup, as some people really enjoy their bikes being more unique than the everyday models you normally see on the street. This option will only be available for the Road Glide Special model of the Harley-Davidson motorcycles lineup. So if you want to get the American flag on a Road King or a Softail Harley Davidson, you will need to go to a custom painting shop.
Choosing one of these color schemes will add up to $2,400 (€2,148) to the base price of $27,299 (€24,460). Pricing is thus a bit high, but because only a few hundred of each scheme will be available to buy, it is factory-made and comes with a warranty, we'd say it is reasonably priced.