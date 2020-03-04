These Are the New Harley-Davidson Electric Logos

By all intents and purposes, Harley-Davidson became not long ago the first established bike builder to go down the electrification path. It started with the LiveWire electric motorcycle, moved to unveil a bunch of ebicycles, and there’s seems to be no stopping its plans for this segment.
Sure, the LiveWire didn’t turn out to be the hit Harley was hoping for, at least for now, and it was even plagued by a production freeze caused by a charging issue. But that doesn’t mean the Americans will be stopped in their tracks by these minor setbacks.
In a filing with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) dated March 3, 2020, Harley has registered a trademark captioned ”electric Bicycles and structural parts therefor; electric motorcycles and structural parts therefor.” You can see its design as the main photo of this article (lo-res, sorry for that).
When it pulled the wraps off the LiveWire and the subsequent ebicycles, the company did not say whether this new line of products will be marketed with a different logo, or under a different trademark.
Filing for a trademark is something that happens often in the industry, but that doesn’t mean all ideas get to be used. If this one gets deployed, it’s unclear whether it (which is drawn as a lighting bolt making its way through a double circle with Harley-Davidson written inside) will be used on electric motorcycles, ebikes, both or not at all.
Aside for this design, drawn as a lighting bolt making its way through a double circle with Harley-Davidson written inside, Motorcycle.com reports another one being filed with EUIPO, this time a shield inside which the letter HD are over-imposed over the same lighting design. It too is attached in the gallery above.
Whatever the fate of these two logos, one thing is clear: Harley is determined to make electricity feel right at home in its strategy for the future, one that targets 1 million new Harley riders by 2027.
