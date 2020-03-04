Glacier Blue 1953 Harley-Davidson KK Sells with Just 6,500 Miles on the Clock

It’s not very often that we come across decades-old bikes with very few miles on them and in great visual shape, but that has been know to happen from time to time. Like this Harley-Davidson K Model presently listed as for sale during the Mecum Glendale auction next week.
In Harley’s history, the K series occupies a special place. Although in production for a limited number of years – it first rolled off assembly lines in 1952, the last in 1956 – the range is responsible for the birth of what is today known as the Sportster.
The line of K model bikes was originally introduced with a 750cc side-valve engine, the ones we now call flathead, and was sold in the early production years as the K and KK. Later, the KR racing version followed (using the same engine), and the KH and KHK that sported bigger 888cc flathead engines.
The bike you see in the gallery above is a 1953 model year of the KK series. It looks particularly well looked after, as its body, down to the rare Glacier Blue paint that drapes it, shows little signs of wear and tear.
The seller of the bike does not say where the K has been all these years, but most than likely it hasn’t been all that much on the road. The odometer reads just 6,500 miles (10,460 km), which for you mathematicians out there essentially means it rode, on average, about 97 miles (157 km) per year.
This bike sells with a factory-installed speed kit, larger valves, modified cylinder heads, and high-performance camshafts.
As said, this K goes under the hammer next week in Glendale. There is no estimate as to how much it could fetch, but usually such machines retail for over $20,000. When you can find one is such a good condition, that is.
