Ford F-150 "Shorty" Looks Fresh, Sports 24-inch Wheels

One might rightfully ask why anybody would wish to lower a workhorse like the Ford F-150 and gift the pickup truck with super-sized wheels. Well, we've got just such a machine here. As for the answer, this requires entering the world of tuning subcultures.
We're looking at a Blue Oval machine that has been fitted with a lowering kit - this is a static setup, so, unlike in the case of a #bagged ride, the driver has no air springs to turn to in an effort to lift the car.
To be more precise, this F150 features a lowering kit coming from MaxTrack: this removes 3 inches up front and 5.5 inches at the rear.
As for the custom shoes of the bad boy, we're dealing with 24-inch units that make a statement even on such a massive machine. Supplied by Vossen, the wheels feature a multi-spoke setup with a simple design, while their concave profile only amplifies the attention magnet effect.
Of course, such a transformation comes with its drawbacks, from impacting the ride quality to affecting the practicality of the truck.
Then again, it looks like the slammed movement is gaining more and more fans, with a particular kind of aesthetics being the supreme target here. And, at least in the case of the bed wielder that brought us here, the owner didn't aim to impress via the color scheme, as you'll easily notice in the social media post below (make sure to use the swipe feature for multiple angles of the contraption).
Heck, this Ford F-150 doesn't make for the most extreme proposal of the sort we've featured. And that's because the said title probably goes to another Blue Oval toy, namely an F-350 Super Duty we discussed back in February - this simply takes the game to a whole new level.
