Widebody Toyota Hilux “Sports Line Black Bison Edition” Is All Show, No Go

As we wait for the 2024 Hilux to transition to an all-new platform with electrified powertrains, the current generation soldiers on with little in the way of newities. The tuning scene, however, isn’t sitting still.
We’ve been talking about Wald International and the Black Bison Edition for more than 10 years now, and the Japanese aftermarket company is much obliged to apply the same upgrades to the mid-size pickup truck too.
And then some! Officially titled “Sports Line Black Bison Edition,” this iteration of the Hilux is 2.16 inches wider than stock thanks to screw-on fender flares and ginormous tires measuring 22 inches in diameter. The off-road rubber wraps around Jarret 1PC wheels that go up to 24 inches if you’re looking to upgrade the Land Cruiser Prado, Porsche Cayenne, and other larger SUVs.
The 55-millimeter wider truck further benefits from larger air intakes that were apparently stylized after Mercedes-AMG, LED strips neatly integrated into those intakes and on the roof, black upper and lower grilles, underbody armor, hood scoops that look a bit ricey, a tailgate spoiler, a painted bed, garnishing for the rear bumper, branded side steps, and no fewer than six exhaust tips.
“Woah! Three exhaust outlets on each side of the truck must mean there’s a V8 monster under the hood, right?” As the headline implies, that’s not the specialty of Wald International. Depending on the market, the Hilux comes with a 2.8-liter turbo diesel that cranks out 174 horsepower or a 2.4-liter lump.
This thing may look like it eats the Ford Ranger Raptor and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 for breakfast, yet the Black Bison can’t hold a candle to those two in a straight line or off the beaten path.
Please, don’t even ask about the price. If you insist, care to guess how much it costs to purchase one of those three-exit finishers? The stainless-steel option is 228,000 yen while the black finish costs 248,000 yen, translating to $2,115 to $2,300 at current exchange rates.
