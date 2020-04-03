2021 Bentley Mulliner Bacalar Showcased In Six Different Specifications

If the Continental GT Convertible is too affordable and not special enough for your tastes in luxury drop-tops, Bentley and Mulliner are much obliged to charge extra for the Bacalar. Limited to only 12 examples of the breed, the British automaker and its customization division have come up with six possible specs of the open-top grand tourer with seating for two as opposed to four in the case of the Conti.
Bentley and Mulliner intend to make every single one of those 12 examples unique, encouraging customers to express their tastes with “limitless choices.” The ultra-bespoke cabriolet can be treated to never-before-seen paint options, interior finishes, materials for the trim, and exterior treatments. In other words, the people behind the Bacalar want to remind Bentley enthusiasts of the old days of the coach-built car.
Maria Mulder, who works as the head of color and trim at the British automaker, highlights that “each example specification we have created has its own personality and purpose.” The Fulton pictured in the lead photo is named after the Fulton River District of Chicago. Finished in Lacquer Red and featuring 5,000-year-old Open Pore Riverwood veneer, this spec also boasts Beluga Alcantara and Hotspur accents for the hide.
The Clerkenwell is a throwback to the Brooklands racing circuit, the stomping ground of early Bentleys and the automaker’s initial success in the world of motorized sports. Moss Green, Cumbrian Green, Golden Oak, Saddle thread, Cheltenham tweed, Honey Larch, and Dark Bronze Glass are a few of this specification’s special traits.
Named after the Laguna Bacalar in the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico, the Continental GT Convertible-based model levels up on the base vehicle with a more potent engine. The W12 TSI with 6.0 liters of displacement cranks out 659 PS (650 horsepower) and 900 Nm (667 pound-feet) of torque, making it the most powerful Bentley available these days. Not that long ago, the Continental Supersports boasted 700 ponies.
Although it’s all-wheel-drive, the system in the Conti and Bacalar is designed to be mostly rear-wheel-drive at the touch of a button for a more engaging driving experience and optimized efficiency. Putting the drive selector in Sport Mode channels 83 percent of the engine’s resources to the rear wheels as opposed to 60 in the default setting.
Maria Mulder, who works as the head of color and trim at the British automaker, highlights that “each example specification we have created has its own personality and purpose.” The Fulton pictured in the lead photo is named after the Fulton River District of Chicago. Finished in Lacquer Red and featuring 5,000-year-old Open Pore Riverwood veneer, this spec also boasts Beluga Alcantara and Hotspur accents for the hide.
The Clerkenwell is a throwback to the Brooklands racing circuit, the stomping ground of early Bentleys and the automaker’s initial success in the world of motorized sports. Moss Green, Cumbrian Green, Golden Oak, Saddle thread, Cheltenham tweed, Honey Larch, and Dark Bronze Glass are a few of this specification’s special traits.
Named after the Laguna Bacalar in the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico, the Continental GT Convertible-based model levels up on the base vehicle with a more potent engine. The W12 TSI with 6.0 liters of displacement cranks out 659 PS (650 horsepower) and 900 Nm (667 pound-feet) of torque, making it the most powerful Bentley available these days. Not that long ago, the Continental Supersports boasted 700 ponies.
Although it’s all-wheel-drive, the system in the Conti and Bacalar is designed to be mostly rear-wheel-drive at the touch of a button for a more engaging driving experience and optimized efficiency. Putting the drive selector in Sport Mode channels 83 percent of the engine’s resources to the rear wheels as opposed to 60 in the default setting.