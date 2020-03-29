Multi-Carbureted 1971 Plymouth Barracuda Is the Curious Yellow Treat of the Day

The Plymouth nameplate has been removed from the auto industry nearly to decades ago, after for years it’s identity got slowly dissolved into being nothing more than a rebadged version of that time’s Dodge. This is in part one of the main reasons Plymouths are rather rare finds today.
The rarest of them all is of course the Barracuda. Produced between 1964 and 1974, the Barracuda is one of the preferred tuning platforms for the custom industry. Maybe not as glamorous as say Camaros and Mustangs, the Cudas are getting restored, tuned and sold at various auctions for tons of cash.
Especially when talking about one that has something unique about it, like this one here, a 1971 model year that is selling this May during the Mecum auction in Indianapolis.
Barracudas were made by Chrysler in various body styles, including convertibles. In their case, however, the production stopped three years before the model was discontinued altogether, in 1971, which makes this one here one of the just under 20 ever made in the final year. And the cherry on the cake, it is the only one painted in Curious Yellow.
This final year convertible Barracuda is of course a restoration. Its builders strived to keep as much as the original parts as possible, managing to keep the most important parts, all the original body panels and engine.
In the case of the engine, we’re talking about a 440ci (7.2-liter) V8 powerplant fitted with three 2-barrel Holley carburetors and an automatic transmission, that develops 385 hp. Since its initial build decades ago, the engine pulled the car along for just 12,800 miles.
“This one-of-one 440 6-BBL Plymouth Cuda convertible speaks for itself visually in terms of desirable options, driveline and color, and it retains more added significance as a premium opportunity to own a very special blue-chip American supercar,” says the seller about the Cuda.
