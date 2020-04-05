Here’s a Red 1970 International Scout to Take Your Mind Off the Ford Bronco

International Harvester is one of those names that if it had somehow survived to our day just might have been back at the top of the sales charts. The company has been active in making vehicles ranging from agricultural equipment to automobiles until it went the way of the dodo in 1985. But some of its products still cause ripples to this day, especially in the custom industry.
Last week, we dug up a 1948 International KB3 pickup customized to become a monster truck, and we were glad we were able to do so. After all, who doesn’t like a retro-styled pickup body perched on top of huge wheels and raised suspension?
It was for that reason we went to work trying to find another International machine worth talking about and here it is: a raised, restored and ready to rumble 1970 International Scout.
For all intents and purposes, the Scout predates the vehicle that actually took the two-door sport-utility segment to fame, the Ford Bronco. Introduced in 1961 as the Scout 80, it was kept into production all the way into 1980, just a few years into the company went bust.
Custom Scouts are not that common in an industry that is otherwise overcrowded with more or less modified versions of the Bronco. This is why when one pops up, it immediately catches the eye, like this version here, currently on the list of cars waiting to go under the hammer at the Mecum auction in Indianapolis in June.
What we have in the gallery above is a complete restoration of a 1970 Scout, with a twist of custom build. The red body sits on a custom suspension that ends in 18-inch wheels, and under the hood lies a LS1 V8 engine of unspecified power, linked to an automatic transmission. Since its completion, the rebuilt Scout traveled just 90 miles.
