1955 Chevrolet One-Fifty Gasser Looks Like a Drag Strip Taxi

Back in the first half of the 1950s, the world was still recovering from the devastation of the second world war. It was a time when great efforts were being made to restart the economy, and for that to happen a great deal of new products had to be launched.
One of the most dynamic industries in this respect was car manufacturing. After having played a major role during the war, car companies shifted their attention back to civilians, and started rolling out model after model, a good portion of them to be used in the fleet segment.
One such cars was the Chevrolet One-Fifty (150), launched in 1953 as a good proposition for anything from police departments to private customers looking for a no-thrill, cheap ride. Surprisingly, the car caught the attention of hot rodders as well, despite having little to show for in terms of performance or looks.
Over the years there were many conversions of the 150, a good portion of them gassers. The mean-look of the drag-strip oriented versions seems to be fitting this model particularly well.
Case in point the 1955 Chevy One-Fifty we have here. A favorite of auction events across the U.S., this particular gasser is once again for sale, this time in June, during the Mecum auction in Indianapolis.
Sporting the classic look of an old-fashioned gasser, the car sports an altered wheelbase, a 9-inch Ford rear, and a blown 496 ci (8.1 liters) V8 engine that, linked to an automatic transmission, cranks out 989 hp.
The auction house does not give an estimate as to how much it expects to fetch for this particular car, but as it did countless times before it will probably go for a bit more than in the past, earning a profit for the current owner and keeping it in the circuit for more years to come.
