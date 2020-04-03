1933 Ford Roadster Get Its Power from a Ford Mustang Boss 302 Engine

Building a custom car from scratch allows a freedom of choice otherwise not available on other projects. Over the past few months, we have extensively covered the custom industry, and we’ve seen in equal measure combinations that took our breath away, and ones whose purpose we don’t really get.
The custom 1933 Ford Roadster we have here is from the former category. Waiting on the list of cars to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in May as part of the Elkhart Collection sale, it blends the stylish look of the pre-war Fords with the power that only Mustangs got.
The project is the result of work done by Brizio Street Rods of San Francisco, California. It comes as a custom chassis on top of which a boxed frame was fitted and tied together with all-steel panels for the body.
Under the long, McLaren Dark Tangerine Kandy hood sits a Ford Mustang Boss 302 V8, linked to a Tremec five-speed transmission that controls the 345 bhp troop developed by the powerplant and sends it to a 9-inch Ford rear axle.
Under the body, high-performance parts, some of them polished for the ultimate effect, have been fitted: independent front and rear suspension, coil-over shocks, rack-and-pinion steering, and chromed Wilwood 11-inch disc brake assemblies.
The interior, built to match the classic look of the outside, comes in caramel leather on the seats, steering wheel, mats and door panels. The dashboard is adorned with classic instrument gauges, there are chromed elements on the levers and steering wheel, and an air conditioning system as a modern twist.
The car as seen in the gallery above won awards at previous Los Angeles roadster shows, and it now sells without reserve at the said RM Sotheby’s auction. That means it will go to the highest bidder, no matter the price offered.
The project is the result of work done by Brizio Street Rods of San Francisco, California. It comes as a custom chassis on top of which a boxed frame was fitted and tied together with all-steel panels for the body.
Under the long, McLaren Dark Tangerine Kandy hood sits a Ford Mustang Boss 302 V8, linked to a Tremec five-speed transmission that controls the 345 bhp troop developed by the powerplant and sends it to a 9-inch Ford rear axle.
Under the body, high-performance parts, some of them polished for the ultimate effect, have been fitted: independent front and rear suspension, coil-over shocks, rack-and-pinion steering, and chromed Wilwood 11-inch disc brake assemblies.
The interior, built to match the classic look of the outside, comes in caramel leather on the seats, steering wheel, mats and door panels. The dashboard is adorned with classic instrument gauges, there are chromed elements on the levers and steering wheel, and an air conditioning system as a modern twist.
The car as seen in the gallery above won awards at previous Los Angeles roadster shows, and it now sells without reserve at the said RM Sotheby’s auction. That means it will go to the highest bidder, no matter the price offered.