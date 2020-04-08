Chrysler 300 "Hellcat Hero" Is the Four-Door Muscle Car We Never Got

While Mopar fanatics were given a massive treat for the 2015 model year, when the Dodge Hellcat brothers were introduced, Chrysler sadly pulled the plug off the SRT 300, not only skipping the said factory supercharger upgrade, but also removing the 6.4-liter HEMI from the North American market (you can still buy it in other parts of the world, such as the Middle East). However, certain US gearheads have taken the matter into their own hands, with the Hellcat-ized 300 we have here being an example as good as any.

4 photos