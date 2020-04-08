Chrysler 300 "Hellcat Hero" Is the Four-Door Muscle Car We Never Got

While Mopar fanatics were given a massive treat for the 2015 model year, when the Dodge Hellcat brothers were introduced, Chrysler sadly pulled the plug off the SRT 300, not only skipping the said factory supercharger upgrade, but also removing the 6.4-liter HEMI from the North American market (you can still buy it in other parts of the world, such as the Middle East). However, certain US gearheads have taken the matter into their own hands, with the Hellcat-ized 300 we have here being an example as good as any.
It all started with a 2016 Chrysler 300 S and a $24,000 visit to Copart, with the latter resulting in the purchase of a crashed Charger Hellcat - blink twice if your SO prevents you from spending money on the said online auction platform.
However, the Mopar fan behind the project didn't wish to drop the beefy powertrain in and call it a day. Instead, the idea was to perform a full transplant, with the owner estimating the total cost (both cars included) at around $55,000 plus labor, which, in his opinion, brings the grand total to about $70,000.
Even with the mandatory grain of salt, the said numbers sound massive. Nevertheless, if we get into the details of the build, it will all make sense.
Installing the Charger Hellcat wheels, brakes and exhaust (it's a straight-pipe now) appear to have been the easy part. However, the electronics, the dash instrument and central infotainment adaptation required quite a bit of work. Note that the Charger Hellcat seats were also relocated, while the steering wheel comes from the Demon.
Speaking of the retired Challenger halo model, this 300 also uses Nitto rubber, albeit packing 555R as opposed to the Demon's NT05R units. Oh and another Challenger piece is the aftermarket hood of the sedan.
Now, you might want to get a taste of a daily drive in this Hellcat-ized Chrysler and this is precisely what awaits you in the clip below.
However, the Mopar fan behind the project didn't wish to drop the beefy powertrain in and call it a day. Instead, the idea was to perform a full transplant, with the owner estimating the total cost (both cars included) at around $55,000 plus labor, which, in his opinion, brings the grand total to about $70,000.
Even with the mandatory grain of salt, the said numbers sound massive. Nevertheless, if we get into the details of the build, it will all make sense.
Installing the Charger Hellcat wheels, brakes and exhaust (it's a straight-pipe now) appear to have been the easy part. However, the electronics, the dash instrument and central infotainment adaptation required quite a bit of work. Note that the Charger Hellcat seats were also relocated, while the steering wheel comes from the Demon.
Speaking of the retired Challenger halo model, this 300 also uses Nitto rubber, albeit packing 555R as opposed to the Demon's NT05R units. Oh and another Challenger piece is the aftermarket hood of the sedan.
Now, you might want to get a taste of a daily drive in this Hellcat-ized Chrysler and this is precisely what awaits you in the clip below.