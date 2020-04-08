Ford Mustang "Future Pony" Looks Like Something Old, Something New

As a job listing from the Ford Motor Company has recently shown, the next-generation Mustang is set to land in 2022, coming to the market as a 2023 model, with production set to carry on in Flat Rock, Michigan. And since we still have plenty of waiting to do, I've brought along a sketch that portrays a retro-futuristic Mustang design.
We're looking at the cartoonish side of Craig Kember's work, which some of you might know thanks to the Viper concept we recently discussed. This eye candy was drawn using the good old pen and paper, receiving a set of Photoshop touches later on.
For the record, the said penning master oversaw the design of multiple Toyota production models (3rd-gen Tundra, 2013 Avalon, 2003 Matrix), as well as being a project senior designer for the FT-1 concept interior team and spearheading the styling offensive that led to the birth of the Camry Cup NASCAR toy and Tundra race truck.
The pony we have here mixes traditional Mustang elements borrowed from multiple generations (the headlights and the side air intakes are the most obvious) with futuristic touches, allowing us to hope for a fresh retro-inspired design for the actual 2023 'Stang.
However, as you'll notice in the artist's Instagram post below, there's a second creation. And its front fascia talks of the kind of styling cues found on retro Mopar machines (Dodge is also preparing to release its next-generation muscle cars, remember?).The next Mustang: what we know so far
A degree of electrification is a certainty, even though the exact tech solutions set to be used by the Blue Oval are not clear at this point.
Of course, the lightest form would be the introduction of mild-hybrid technology, but there are also chances of more serious electric hardware. For one, the carmaker has patented a hybrid powetrain involving a V8 joined by a pair of motors that would power the front wheels, thus fueling another fiery rumor, namely the one about the introduction of an AWD 'Stang, a recipe engineers have tested as early as 1965.
Codenamed S650, the Gen VII model could always welcome an all-electric version, which would land as the production incarnation of the Mustang Lithium - the latter, which was developed together with supplier Webasto, debuted last November at SEMA, stunning the audience by mixing 900+ hp and 1,000 lb-ft of twist with a six-speed manual tranny!
Multiple reports talk about the next-gen Mustang riding on Ford's CD6 modular platform, an architecture that already serves the 2020 Explorer and Lincon Aviator siblings. Of course, these rumors, which have yet to be confirmed, make one wonder about the scale footprint of the vehicle.
For the record, the said penning master oversaw the design of multiple Toyota production models (3rd-gen Tundra, 2013 Avalon, 2003 Matrix), as well as being a project senior designer for the FT-1 concept interior team and spearheading the styling offensive that led to the birth of the Camry Cup NASCAR toy and Tundra race truck.
The pony we have here mixes traditional Mustang elements borrowed from multiple generations (the headlights and the side air intakes are the most obvious) with futuristic touches, allowing us to hope for a fresh retro-inspired design for the actual 2023 'Stang.
However, as you'll notice in the artist's Instagram post below, there's a second creation. And its front fascia talks of the kind of styling cues found on retro Mopar machines (Dodge is also preparing to release its next-generation muscle cars, remember?).The next Mustang: what we know so far
A degree of electrification is a certainty, even though the exact tech solutions set to be used by the Blue Oval are not clear at this point.
Of course, the lightest form would be the introduction of mild-hybrid technology, but there are also chances of more serious electric hardware. For one, the carmaker has patented a hybrid powetrain involving a V8 joined by a pair of motors that would power the front wheels, thus fueling another fiery rumor, namely the one about the introduction of an AWD 'Stang, a recipe engineers have tested as early as 1965.
Codenamed S650, the Gen VII model could always welcome an all-electric version, which would land as the production incarnation of the Mustang Lithium - the latter, which was developed together with supplier Webasto, debuted last November at SEMA, stunning the audience by mixing 900+ hp and 1,000 lb-ft of twist with a six-speed manual tranny!
Multiple reports talk about the next-gen Mustang riding on Ford's CD6 modular platform, an architecture that already serves the 2020 Explorer and Lincon Aviator siblings. Of course, these rumors, which have yet to be confirmed, make one wonder about the scale footprint of the vehicle.
View this post on Instagram
These are a couple of Muscle Car designs. Some good ol’ front engined, tire smokin’ fun. . . . #cardesign #carsketch #carrendering #cardesignerscommunity #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #automotivedaily #cardesignsketch #cardrawing #vehicledesign #industrialdesign #drawtodrive #carart #drawingcars #conceptartist #conceptartists #gamedesign #productsketch #idsketching #automotiveart #forddesign #fordmustang #americanmuscle #socialmustang #musclecar #ponycar #restomod #moparfam