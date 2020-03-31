Dodge Viper "Revival" Shows Amazing Retro-Futuristic Design

View this post on Instagram

These are a couple of Aluminum Coupe designs. Long hoods, tiny cabins, & voluptuous body sculpture. It’s a recipe for some good cruising down a country backroad. . . . #cardesign #carsketch #carrendering #cardesignerscommunity #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #automotivedaily #sketcheverydamnday #cardesignsketch #cardrawing #vehicledesign #industrialdesign #drawtodrive #carart #drawingcars #racecar #conceptartist #conceptartists #gamedesign #productsketch #idsketching #automotiveart #autodesign #design101trends #hotrodsandmusclecars #classicauto #retrocar #restomod #carsofinstagram

