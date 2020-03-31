Dodge Viper "Revival" Shows Amazing Retro-Futuristic Design

Remember the times when the Viper was the SRT halo car? Sadly, that era is now behind us, so it shouldn't surprise you that digital artist are dreaming of a revival. Case in point with the drawing we have here, which brings just such a proposal.
We're looking at a pair of unofficial concepts, with the work coming from a designer named Craig Kember. And, before we move on to discuss these proposals, you should know that, as the gearhead explained on social media, these were sketched using the good old pen and paper - yes, there are multiple amazing artists who continue to pursue this path in this age of Blender and Keyshot three-dimensional efforts. Of course, the creations were subsequently placed in Photoshop for the application of the various effects you see here.
Thanks to the overly generous engine compartment, the bubble-style roof, and the slim headlights, the Viper's image instantly comes to mind. Of course, if we take a look at the concept pictured in the lower part of the image, the Ferrari 250 GTO's small air intakes might also seem like a source of inspiration.
As for the concept in the upper part of the visual adventure, this comes with a slightly cleaner design, while its wheels, which are not unlike Turbofan units, easily catch the eye.
When it comes to an actual comeback of the Viper, the latest clues come from last year, albeit with the story revolving around hopes and dreams - it's no secret that FCA head designer Ralph Gilles is a massive fan of the monster.
And, since Fiat Chrysler's alliance with Peugeot Citroen sees the companies reevaluating their activities on all fronts, here's to hoping a business case for a new Viper can be built this decade. Meanwhile, here's a review of the Gen V Viper GTS.
