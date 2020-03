Saudi Royal Family Had This Lamborghini Miura SV Aero-Upgraded, Car Now For Sale

The Raging Bull sitting before us is a P400 SV, the final and possibly the most impressive incarnation of the poster car definition that is the Miura, with only 150 units having been brought to the world.It was 1972 when this Italian exotic rolled off the production line, landing in the collection of the Saudi Royal Family. The status of the owners meant that Lamborghini agreed to add a pair of canards to the front of the supercar (the aero work was installed to address the Miura's high-speed front end lift) - as the die-hard Lamborghini fans among you have probably guessed, this is the element marking the uber-special nature of the car.However, this vehicle didn't spend all its life under the spotlights. For instance, back in the early 2000s, the vehicle was discovered in a warehouse in Riyadh, covered by cardboard boxes, with its odometer reading just 3,000 kilometers.The machine left the Saudi Royal Family in 2005, reaching the US, receiving a complete restoration at Boblieff Motorcars. The process, which was completed in 2007, involved a color change: the exterior is now dressed in Grigio Metallizzato, while the cabin is adorned with orange leather.Nevertheless, the car traded hands once again in 2008, while 2010 saw the Lambo reaching yet another owner. We're talking about a European collector, who sent the vehicle to Joe Macari Classics in the UK.Well, the said specialist has now listed the machine. The price? All I can tell you is that, with 5,759 km on the clock, this is the lowest original mileage Miura SV in the world - on a more serious note, the Lamborghini is offered for GBP2,595,000 or $3,174,099 at the current exchange rates.