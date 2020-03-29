Cringeworthy Florida Car Dealer Ad Is So Bad It’s Actually Good

11 Million Humans Are Leaving for Mars in Name

Based in Winter Garden, Florida right next to Orlando, the Southern Trust Auto Group has exactly the type of inventory that you would expect from a dealership in this part of the United States. From dually trucks to the Mercedes-Benz M-Class and even exotics like the Lamborghini we’ll talk about today, Southern Trust has got you covered. 14 photos



We’re also treated to constructions such as “two-door convertible coupe spider,” and the tone the MC uses leads us to believe he’s having as much fun doing the voice-over as I do laughing out loud at his presentation of the 2008



Further described as “manual muscle," this particular example of the breed is equipped with the e-gear electrohydraulic manual with two pedals and two paddles. When he says “check out this beautiful power leather seats,” the cameraman focuses on a part of the driver’s seat that is obviously saggy from all the wear and tear. On the upside, the leather upholstery appears to have been treated with care over the vehicle’s life.



Sagging is also visible on the passenger seat, but then, the MC lets this diamond out of his mouth. “State-of-the-art navigation CD MP3 Bluetooth satellite stereo system” is hardly accurate by any accounts, more so if you remember the infotainment system is standard and 2008 was 12 years ago. On the other hand, the infotainment system that was shared with the first-generation Audi R8 was pretty good back during its day.



As opposed to many dealer clips of dealer inventory, Southern Trust deserves a big thumbs up for not detailing the engine bay. A little bit of dust and grime is exactly how an engine bay should look like in the real world, although ultra-clean SEMA builds have their fair share of specialness as well thanks to over-the-top attention to detail.



The video I’ve come across



The 'Lardo is still listed for sale with 27,709 miles on the odo for $84,999.



